Harbhajan Singh, Geeta Basra share first photo of daughter, see pic

It has been raining babies in Bollywood in the year 2016. While many showered congratulatory messages to Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan after the birth of their first child Taimur, we also got to see Harbhajan Singh’s family picture with wife Geeta Basra and daughter. The trio were at Amritsar’s Golden Temple.

“Lakh Khushiyan Path Shaiyan, Je Sathgur Nadar Kare #blessed #hinaya #heer #waheguru #goldentemple #grateful,” posted Geeta Basra while posing with circketer Harbhajan Singh and their daughter.

This was their daughter, Hinaya Heer Plaha’s first public appearance on Instagram. There couldn’t have been a prettier family moment as their little Heer stared all over the sky and looked almost everywhere except the camera. Of course, let’s keep in mind this is a kid who has not understood the concept of camera and selfie yet, that only adds to the more sweet innocence in the complete frame.

Previously, the couple had shared a sweet picture of the baby wearing a baby shirt, on which it was imprinted baby girl, but the two did not expose the face of their child. Heer was born on July 28.

Thank you everyone for the love and beautiful wishes for our little angel.. #blessed #Godsmiracle #bestfeeling.” Geeta has taken a break from acting and has not been seen on silver screen for a while now.

