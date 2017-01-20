Haraamkhor was a special film: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui played the role of a teacher in love with his student in Haraamkhor. Nawazuddin Siddiqui played the role of a teacher in love with his student in Haraamkhor.

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is happy that his latest release Haraamkhor has found its audience despite being a niche film. The actor, who played the role of a teacher in love with his student, said the film’s success proves that indie genre can work alongside big ticket releases. “I’m thrilled that a film of the scale of Haraamkhor has done great for its space. It truly represents that both the big ticket films and those who are true indie in its genre can do well simultaneously.

“Haraamkhor was a special film for everyone involved and it’s great to know now the press, audience and even exhibitors have liked the film and we have grown stronger in our second weekend. This all despite of not taking the usual route of doing expensive marketing or any set techniques of promotions,” he said.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui still considers himself a struggler in Bollywood. Graduating from National School of Drama (NSD), Nawazuddin started working in films from 1999, picking up small roles like a terrorist, ‘waiter’ or a pickpocket.

Things changed post-Kahaani and Gangs of Wasseypur —both of which came in 2012—and put him in the mainstream cinema space. “My struggle is still on. There are so many things that I can’t tell you here but I do struggle even today,” Nawazuddin says. “There are a lot of people who want to make films with me, but there are certain things where I still have to put in a lot of effort. The struggle hasn’t gone,” the actor told PTI.