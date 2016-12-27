Haraamkhor trailer: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shweta Tripathi set to open 2017 on a powerful note. Watch video

Haraamkhor had run into trouble with the CBFC, due to its storyline revolving around a love relationship between a professor and his 14-year-old student. Haraamkhor had run into trouble with the CBFC, due to its storyline revolving around a love relationship between a professor and his 14-year-old student.

It is quite ironic how performance-based films have to fight hard to get the ‘approval’ for their theatrical release. And while 2016 was full of ample examples of filmmakers taking up the big challenge, here is one movie that might just receive an immense welcome in the new year. Haraamkhor starring powerhouse performers Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shweta Tripathi has finally got the nod and will be the first major film to watch out for in 2017.

Haraamkhor is a love triangle, but a rather unusual one. It revolves around a romantic relationship between a married professor, his 14-year-old female student and another classmate who is also trying to get the attention of the girl. If you think this sounds like a cute love angle, then maybe you are mistaken. The 2015 film had run into trouble because of its very plot, inviting a ban by the Censor Board which had raised eyebrows over the teacher falling in love with his pupil. But its makers refused to budge, and went on to appeal against the decision in the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal. Much to the happiness of its cast and crew, the tribunal gave a landmark judgement, reversing the ban on Haraamkhor. Contrary to the CBFC, it called the film ‘socially responsible.’

Sometime back we saw its first poster getting unveiled. And now, the producers have released its first trailer too. Set in a small village of Gujarat, the film smells of hinterland India in every frame. Needless to say, Nawazuddin and Shweta are completely soaked in their characters.

Watch Haraamkhor’s official trailer right here.

According to reports, Haraamkhor’s shooting was done in a record time. Set in all real locations, the film was wrapped up in 16 days making it one of the fastest feature films to be shot in recent times. “It was indeed very challenging to finish an entire feature film’s shoot in 16 days. That’s why the team’s role was the most crucial. My lead actors- Nawaz bhai and Shweta were spot on. So was the crew. Siddharth, my DOP, and his team, along with the production team were all absolutely in tandem. There was no way this would have been possible without the team I had behind me.” director Shlok Sharma said.

Amid the entire rural set-up, there are splashes of dreams and aspirations of the young students who want to copy Salman Khan’s shirt-flying act and even hit on girls like big boys. The trailer has already left us excited. The film releases on January 13.

