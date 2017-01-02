Sad that we tag films as hits or flops based on box office numbers: Haraamkhor producer Guneet Monga

Haraamkhor producer Guneet Monga refuses to agree that numbers on a Friday or the later weekends have the power to decide whether a film is hit or flop. Haraamkhor producer Guneet Monga refuses to agree that numbers on a Friday or the later weekends have the power to decide whether a film is hit or flop.

It’s a common phenomena that a film which makes the most money on a Friday and the later weekends is bound to rule the box office. If its cast happens to boast of the face of a superstar, one might expect it to shine even more. Haraamkhor producer Guneet Monga refuses to agree with this stereotype method of assortment. During a candid chat with indianexpress.com, she frankly questioned why she has to face that they have not made a hit film when they clearly have!

“This is not the film with which we can have a box office conversation but this film has been a hit even before it has released. We have sold our digital rights, satellite rights and we have made all the money back it is a micro-budget film. But I think we should take pride that such films are happening and we can co-exist. This is not the films that can come out in 3003, in fact we don’t aspire to. The trailer of Haraamkhor was trending for 48 hours in number 1 position on its own, so I have high hopes. There are also people who are ready to see different things, there are gatekeepers who don’t allow certain films but that’s a different issue. I am happy that we are putting it out there. It’s so sad that one declares a hit film based on numbers. It’s sad that we think of hits and flops based on box office numbers but Haraamkhor has been a hit since day 1. We are even doing a theatrical on this. We are very proud that we are able to do it,” said Guneet Monga.

Haraamkhor is an innocent film essaying the love story of a teacher and a student from the point of view of three young kids aged 13 to 14. A film with such a content was bound to face controversies with the ‘sanskari’ CBFC. But are Indian’s really so backward to accept such a subject, as they are thought to be? Apparently not.

“Why else would we win in MAMI. We won the silver at MAMI last year, it was all the Indian audience who loved the film and voted for the film. It’s an innocent film. It is an important film that has everything, every emotion in it. One will want to laugh and cry, while watching the film. Till you don’t try watching different things how will you ever know if one is ready for something? It’s not your regular film I agree but it is a good film and I hope people clap when they see it,” said Guneet Monga.

Haramkhor stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shweta Tripathi and releases on January 13.

