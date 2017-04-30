Happy anniversary Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover: A flashback of their most adorable moments. See pics, video

Happy Anniversary to Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover: The two actors who share too much love. It is dreamy. Happy Anniversary to Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover: The two actors who share too much love. It is dreamy.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover tied the knot on April 30 last year. To mark their first anniversary, the two are celebration at a beach destination and leaving no stone unturned to make sure that people talk about them and give others, couple goals. If their wedding was a dream, their journey in the past one year was nothing less than a fairytale. The two have been inseparable, which is one of the qualities every Bipasha fan is loving about Karan, who now want to get a similar life partner. The hotties workout together, eat together, work together, and literally spend each and every minute together. They are too much in love to bother about anything else.

Watch | Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover’s video:

On the occasion, Bipasha shared a throwback video in which she is speaking that Karan gives her the kind of love she always aspired for. In response to Bipasha, Karan said that he felt a kind of connection which is rare to find.

Recently, Bipasha was travelling abroad for a concert tour, and all through Karan kept sending her messages that how he missed her. In fact, Karan admits that Bipasha is extremely inspiring and motivating and it is because of her that he is encouraged to pursue a career in singing. Recently in an interview, the actor said, “I am very passionate about music. Bipasha’s (his wife’s) love inspires me to write. I am currently working on a couple of songs.” The two have often shared videos of singing together or dedicating songs for each other.

Check out Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover’s adorable pictures:



Previously, Karan also wrote a song for Bipasha, called ‘Right as rain’.

While we await what Karan has in store for this special occasion, Bipasha has already wished him a happy wedding anniversary as she posted a video of him in which the Dil Mill Gaye actor is singing for her lady love. “From the first time you ever sang to me … and even till now… I become this emoticon each time ❤️ Happy Official wedding Day to you my love ❤️#monkeylove,” wrote Bipasha along with the video.

The two reportedly began dating after their film Alone, in which the two shared a sizzling chemistry. However, it was months later that the two admitted of being together.

Bipasha was also rumoured to be pregnant but she quashed all the rumours with a tweet, “The curiosity about me being pregnant…is sweet and a tad annoying. I am sorry to disappoint the people who are so eager for this to happen. We are not planning to have a baby right now.When we do plan..it will be joyous news which we will share with our well wishers then.”

On the acting front, Karan will soon be seen in upcoming film 3 Dev, which is the story of a couple played by Tisca Chopra and Kay Kay, where the wife is extremely religious and the husband is not.

