Happy to break into the protagonist space: Swara Bhaskar

She has done supporting roles in films like Tanu Weds Manu, Raanjhanaa, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Swara Bhaskar, who earned accolades for her lead role in Nil Battey Sannata, says she is happy to finally get to play the protagonist.

The actress made her Bollywood acting debut in 2010. She will be next seen in Anarkali Aarawali, Tikli and Laxmi Bomb and in both the projects she will be seen in the lead role.

“I was an outsider. It has been six years. I have done both commercial and independent projects. I am trying to carve a niche for myself. I am getting, work, appreciation and I am happy to have now broken into the protagonist space after ‘Nil Battey Sannata’. I am in a happy space. I am excited to do roles which are different from each other,” Swara told PTI.

In “Anarkali Aarawali”, the actress plays an orchestra party singer, while she will be seen playing a sex worker in novelist Aditya Kripalani’s directorial debut based on his own book, “Tikli and Laxmi Bomb.”

“My look in ‘Anarkali’ is very interesting. It was a difficult role. It looks at a woman in a man’s world. I also have ‘Tikli and Laxmi Bomb’ and a relationship comedy.” Swara says she is happy to have tapped into the female lead space but she is open to starring in films featuring other actors in the lead.

“You never know what opportunity will come your way. I may be doing more solo lead films at the moment but I am open to all roles. I am in a place where I am not insecure about work. If I don’t like a role I say no. I don’t think about it. If I like something then I do it.”

Besides her other projects, Swara will also be seen in Shashanka Ghosh-directed "Veere Di Wedding" which stars Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Shikha Talsania.

“I have done a few readings for the film. It is being produced by Sonam’s sister Rhea. It is about friendship, love. It is an empowering story and about squad goals.”