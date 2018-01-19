Happy that Padmaavat will release everywhere in India: Nana Patekar

Nana Patekar said that our film, Padmaavat, should be released everywhere in India. Nana Patekar said that our film, Padmaavat, should be released everywhere in India.

National Award-winning actor Nana Patekar on Thursday evening launched the trailer of his next film Aapla Manus. The Nana starrer is Viacom Motion Picture’s first Marathi film. At the event, the Khamoshi actor expressed happiness not only about Aapla Manus, but also with the Supreme Court’s order paving the way for the release of Viacom Motion Picture’s film Padmaavat, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

“It is an extremely happy day today because the Supreme Court of India has said that our film, Padmaavat, should be released everywhere in India. I have seen (Ajit) Andhare (COO of Viacom Motion Pictures) this happy and smiling after such a long time. This was important and I congratulate him,” said Nana Patekar.

When the Natasamrat actor was asked that following the Padmaavat debacle, does he think that making historical dramas would become difficult in India. To that Nana said, “Nothing is difficult, eventually every film will be released. Of course, there will be an initial ‘bawaal’ (debacle), but if the film is made well, in the right manner, nothing can stop a film from releasing. If there is something wrong in the film, then people will react, and if not, they won’t! I have never faced controversies for any of my films, even when we have tackled some very controversial topics. Krantiveer did not face any controversy, even when there were some very bold statements in it. What matters is how you are putting forward your point. How you say it? Are you trying to encash on anything or are you saying it straight from your heart? There is a thin line between these two things, and people know what is right and what is wrong.”

Nana Patekar’s Marathi film Aapla Manus, also stars Iravati Harshe, who is also a National Award-winning actor, and Sumeet Raghavan. The film is set to release on February 9, 2018.

