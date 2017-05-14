Happy Mother’s Day: Top quotes from Bollywood mothers which will always remain fresh

Mother’s Day: Amrita Singh’s character in 2 States encapsulated a modern woman who wants her son to stay happy but on her own terms. Mother’s Day: Amrita Singh’s character in 2 States encapsulated a modern woman who wants her son to stay happy but on her own terms.

Over the years, Bollywood has shown various shades of mothers. You would find a filmy mother a bit louder than a real-life mother. During 70’s Nirupa Roy played a strong mother in several films. Then there was Farida Jalal playing a different, friendly mother during 90’s. As time passed, Bollywood mothers became more relatable. Actors like Amrita Singh, Ratna Pathak Shah played more nuanced characters in films like 2 States and Kapoor And Sons. Sridevi brought a rare vulnerability to her character in English Vinglish. As the world celebrates mother’s day today, here are the top quotes by Bollywood mothers.

Nirupa Roy (Deewar)

Few films can match the mother-son bond as beautifully as Deewar did. Deewar brought to life the nature of this special bond. As a mother, Nirupa displayed myriad feelings of pain, longing and love for a son who turns a gangster. But her character isn’t blinded by wrong and she gives us this iconic line – “Tu abhi itna bhi ameer nahi hua, ki apni maa ko khareed sake.”

Rakhee Gulzar (Karan Arjun)

Rakhee Gulzar played onscreen mother to actors Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in Karan Arjun. The character of Rakhee believed that her sons will return to her even after she witnesses their murder. ‘Mere Karan Arjun aayenge’ became a cult dialogue over the years inspiring loads of memes and caricatures.

Kirron Kher (Dostana)

Kirron Kher brought a sense of much-needed levity into her character in Dostana. Her sense of humour is spot on as she finds that her only son is a gay.

Farida Jalal (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge)

Farida’s character in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge was a departure from the previous versions of Bollywood mothers. Farida played a friendly and supporting mother. Her character was determined to fight patriarchy to fulfill her daughter’s wishes.

Amrita Singh (2 States)

Only millennials can understand how irritating their mums can be at times. Amrita Singh’s character in 2 States encapsulated a modern woman who wants her son to stay happy but on her own terms.

Supriya Pathak (Wake Up Sid)

Even though Supriya Pathak had a small screen time in Wake Up Sid, she brightened it up every time she was there. Supriya’s character is endearing as she plays a mother who faces problems while speaking fluent English but tries to befriend her young son.

Sridevi (English Vinglish)

Sridevi played a woman who also faces problem in speaking English in this film. Her kids make fun of her as she fumbles around with the language sending her into melancholic moods. One of the moving scenes in the films is when she says that she just wants some respect from her family.

