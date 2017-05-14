Happy Mother’s Day: 10 kinds of mothers without whom Bollywood is incomplete

Bollywood has portrayed different kinds of mother’s, each giving a slice of life. From Nirupa Roy to Kirron Kher and Kajol, the onscreen mothers have surely come a long way. Bollywood has portrayed different kinds of mother’s, each giving a slice of life. From Nirupa Roy to Kirron Kher and Kajol, the onscreen mothers have surely come a long way.

As much of a variety Bollywood shows in terms of its genres, it shows the same level of creativity when depicting Indian mothers onscreen. From ever-crying to ever-nagging, ever-funny to ever-scheming, our films have portrayed all kinds of moms. On this Mother’s Day, we remember each one of them with a pinch of salt and a lot of pepper, after all no story is complete without the Midas touch of a mother. “Aakhir Maa to Maa hoti hai na!!”

1. The Mother India mothers

Surely this is lead by the eternal Mother India of Bollywood – Nargis. They are the ones who fight all odds to bring up their kids and mostly wore white sarees. Basically, the ones who ruled the silver screen between 1960 and 1970 – Nirupa Roy and Durga Khote. They created a completely new category of Bollywood mother’s who got separated from their sons during their childhood, only to reunite with them. They can be found in Deewar, Amar Akbar Anthony and Muqaddar Ka Sikandar. The “mere paas Maa hai…” is an ode to this category.

2. The ever-crying mothers

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’s Jaya Bachchan knew her son has come home by telepathy. While she was dominated by her husband, her happiness depended on the smile of her kids. Farida Jalal in Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge fell under this group too. We found this kind of mother in most of Karan Johar and Yash Chopra films. And they loved shedding “khushi ke aansu”.

3. The ‘sauteli’ mothers

Lalita Pawar, Bindu and Aruna Irani… They not just ruled the household but even plotted against their bahus. They loved dominating and specially keeping those locker keys under their custody. Of course giving away those keys would mean giving away their pride. However, they were the ones who had the perfect transformation at the end of a film. But we loved to see their bad side. Didn’t we?

4. The helpless mothers

These mothers face the atrocities of the main villain, but all they do is wait for their sons to return and take badla, even if it meant coming back in the next birth. Rakhee’s dialogue “Mere Karan-Arjun aayenge” is the anthem of this category. She played another one in Baazigar too.

5. The Rajshri mothers

These mothers dreamed about getting their kids married the day they were born. They kept the khandani kangan handy and served their son-in-laws with their hands. They are the most graceful and loving mothers of the lot, and are found in all Suraj Barjatya households. The team is headed by Reema Lagoo and has Himani Shivpuri as her deputy.

6. The friendly mothers

Ratna Pathak Shah in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na and Kapoor And Sons, Dimple Kapadia in Dil Chahta Hai and Shefali Shah in Dil Dhadakne Do… They are young, they are fashionable and they are the BFFs of their children. They know whom their kids are seeing and even help them get dressed up before they go on a date. They are the coolest ones!

7. The ‘no-filter’ mothers

This list should begin and end with just two names – Kirron Kher and Amrita Singh. Khoobsurat, Dostana, 2 States and Om Shanti Om are just a few examples. They are over-dramatic, wear gaudy clothes, big bindis, are loud mouthed and tell the world about their daughter’s boyfriends with much pride. Such is their dedication that even their children are left red-faced at times. But they are surely the sweetest ones and purest at heart.

8. The new-age mothers

These are basically the ones played by our leading ladies themselves like Kajol in My Name Is Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez in Brothers, Vidya Balan in Paa and Kareena Kapoor Khan in Ra.One. They can sing, dance and even cry when required. They have redefined the image of mother’s in Bollywood.

9. The revenge seeking mothers

We saw one of these in Raveena Tandon in Maatr. They are fierce, bold and are ready to take on the villains to save their children. Sushmita Sen played one in Samay. Rani Mukerji also played one in Mardaani. Their fiery attitude is what makes them stand apart.

10. The (un)forgettable mothers

They play a supporting role, might not have such a screen presence, but are remembered for their super cool attitude. Maybe this category solely belongs to Zohra Sehgal who played Amitabh Bachchan’s mother in Cheeni Kam. She was also the greatest grandma in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. She knew about all the romance happening around her and yet preferred to ignore it under that mischievous smile. She is the only one who can scold a 60-something Amitabh Bachchan!

Here’s wishing all the reel and real mommas, a very happy Mother’s Day!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd