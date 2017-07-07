Happy marriage anniversary Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput: Here’s why their ‘Jab We Met’ to ‘Vivah’ story is no less than a film script. See photos

It is Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput’s second wedding anniversary! It is Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput’s second wedding anniversary!

We clearly remember the time when news broke that the chocolate boy of the industry Shahid Kapoor has decided to shed his bachelor tag and tie the knot with an unknown Mira Rajput! This surely broke many hearts as all Shahid’s massive female fan base wanted to know was, who this girl was. Shahid, who had his brush with affairs and rumoured relationships in the industry, was opting for an arranged marriage, a shock which eventually became a trend. Mira had zero association in Bollywood. She hailed from New Delhi, and was still a college then. But this nuptial reminded us of one of Shahid’s interview where he said that he would like his life partner to have no Bollywood connect. And he did that!

Mira, whom Shahid is often seem referring as his ‘baby wife’, soon came to limelight. Well before Shahid-Mira’s ‘Vivah’ story, we need to tell you their ‘Jab We Met’ saga too. Mira Rajput met Shahid Kapoor through Radha Soami Satsang, a religious group to which both their families belong. But more about this meeting was revealed by the two when Mira Rajput made her television debut with hubby Shahid Kapoor on Koffee With Karan season 5. Shahid and Mira ended up talking for seven hours at a friend’s farmhouse before they decided to get hitched.

Their marriage was a very low key affair, attended by only close friends and family members. However, the little appearance which Shahid and Mira made for the media, their chemistry and candidly teasing each other became palpable. This, and a lot more was revealed on Karan Johar’s show. While Mira talked about all of Shahid’s ex-girlfriends being invited to their wedding, Shahid playfully said that he’s still getting to know about her previous relationships, which are more that the number of ladies on the list of his exes. But the couple confessed that their daughter Misha brought them closer adding more love in their relationship. Their various family pictures are testimony to their strong two-year-old marriage.

It’s been two years since Shahid and Mira got married on July 7, 2015, but everytime we spotted them, Shahid came across as a protective and caring husband, and now, even father. We cannot forget the way he went on a paternity break when Mira was expecting Misha.

Here are some adorable clicks of the anniversary couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput:

Also see Ishaan Khatter’s wish for Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, on their second anniversary:

As the two also got a special addition in their family – their daughter Misha, we just cannot stop ourselves from sharing her beautiful clicks too.

Well, we wish many more years of togetherness to this lovely couple!

