Happy Makar Sankranti 2017: Rishi Kapoor, Hema Malini, Sri Devi and Bipasha Basu spread warmth and happiness on the festival

Bollywood celebrities Rishi Kapoor, Hema Malini and Madhur Bhandarkar, among many others, have wished everyone a year full of “warmth”, “happiness” and “prosperity” on the occasion of Lohri, the harvest festival celebrated on January 13 every year with tremendous enthusiasm in north India. Here is what they said on Twitter on the special occassion.

Producer-Dicrector Rakesh Roshan sends love and peace writing, “Happy Lohri! Celebrate with love peace and affection.” Roshan’s upcoming movie, Kaabil which stars Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam is all set to be released on January 25, clashing with Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees.

Happy Lohri! Celebrate with love peace & affection.

— Rakesh Roshan (@RakeshRoshan_N) January 13, 2017

Rishi Kapoor celebrates all the festivals with a lot of energy. On Lohri he wishes his fans with a simple message saying, “Lohri Mubarak!”

Lohri Mubarak!

— Rishi Kapoor -“Book” (@chintskap) January 13, 2017

Ace director, Madhur Bhandarkar who has directed movies like Fashion, Page 3 and Chandni Bar also rose to the occassion and wished his fans with joy, happiness and love. “Wishing all a very Happy Lohri. May the holy fire of Lohri burn all the moments of sadness and bring warmth of joy, happiness and love in our lives.”, he wrote.

Wishing all a very Happy Lohri. May d holy fire of Lohri burn all d moments of sadness &

bring warmth of joy,

happiness & love in our lives. pic.twitter.com/vQTjObovHR

— Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) January 13, 2017

Hema Malini, the dream girl also wrote, “Wish you all a Very Happy Lohri and Bhogi!”. Sridevi Boney Kapoor, the English Vinglish star who made her comeback in stytle, tweeted, “Wishing all of you a very Happy Lohri and Bhogi. Sankranti.” B-town is currently abuzz with talks of Sri Devi’s daughter, Jhanvi Kapoor’s Bollywood debut.

Wish u all a Very Happy Lohri & Bhogi! pic.twitter.com/UjAfysHAoh

— Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) January 13, 2017

Sab nu Lohri di lakh lakh vadhaiyan, happy Makar Sankranti & Pongal vazhthukal to you all! Enjoy a great day celebrating new beginnings!

— SRIDEVI BONEY KAPOOR (@SrideviBKapoor) January 13, 2017

Bollywood hottie, Bipasha Basu, who was in the news for her long vacation in Australia with hubby Karan Singh Grover writes, “Happy Lohri beautiful people.”

Happy Lohri beautiful people❤

— Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) January 13, 2017

Vivek Oberoi took to Punjabi and wrote, “Sab nu Lohri di lakh lakh vadhaiyan, happy Makar Sankranti and Pongal vazhthukal to you all! Enjoy a great day celebrating new beginnings! (Wishing everyone a very happy Lohri, Makar Sankranti and Pongal).”

— Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivek_oberoi) January 13, 2017

Wishing all of you a very Happy #Lohri and #Bhogi. #Sankranti. pic.twitter.com/UXVY4oSyQw

Other B-town celebs also took out to time to send their fans some Lohri wishes.

Divya Dutta: “Happy Lohri dear ones.”

Happy lohri dear ones..

— Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) January 13, 2017

Goldie Behl: “Happy Lohri everyone.”

#HappyLohri everyone

— goldie behl (@GOLDIEBEHL) January 13, 2017

Emraan Hashmi: “Wishing everyone happy Lohri!”

Wishing everyone happy Lohri !!

— emraan hashmi (@emraanhashmi) January 13, 2017

Diljit Dosanjh: “Happy Lohri to all my amazing fans. Thank you for always standing by my side.”

— DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) January 13, 2017

Ashoke Pandit: “Happy Lohri. May all the negativity around us be burnt in this fire of Lohri and India remain healthy wealthy and strongest.”

— Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) January 13, 2017

Happy Lohri to all. Love, peace and Celebrations.:)

Sajid Khan: “Sab ko bahut bahut khushiyaan..”

Sab ko bahut bahut khushiyaan.. pic.twitter.com/lcH8esRnoW — Sajid Khan (@SimplySajidK) January 13, 2017

Veteran actor Anupam Kher tweeted, “Happy Lohri to all. Love, peace and Celebrations.”

😊🙏 Happy Lohri http://t.co/jklBLgidfE