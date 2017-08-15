India @ 70
  • From Shah Rukh Khan to Varun Dhawan and Mohanlal to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, celebrities wish fans on 71st Independence Day

From 1947 to 2017, India has come a long way. We are proud of our country and the way we have grown over the years. While the Indian film industry has helped evoke the patriotic spirit with stories of wars and freedom struggle, the actors in their own lives too celebrate Independence Day with pride.

Written by A. Kameshwari | New Delhi | Updated: August 15, 2017 10:23 am
As India celebrates 70 years of Independence today, celebrities from Shah Rukh Khan to Varun Dhawan and Mohanlal to Samantha Ruth Prabhu have taken to Twitter to wish their fellow countrymen.

Shah Rukh Khan, who rose to fame with his TV series titled Fauji, wrote on Twitter, “Happy Independence Day to all of us.”

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal wrote, “Let’s pledge to uphold the values and protect the peace and integrity of our nation. Wishing my brothers and sisters #IndependenceDayIndia”

Rishi Kapoor tweeted, “And wishing my INDIA, the greatest, a very Happy 70th “Independence Day”! Let peace, brotherhood and love prevail. Vande Mataram! Jai Hind!”

Telugu actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu posted, “We now live in an India that is so full of hope. From strength to strength #IndependenceDayIndia #JaiHind”

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu took to Twitter and shared, “Freedom is our priceless possession. Let us honour it forever. Happy Independence day! #IndependenceDayIndia”

Suniel Shetty wrote, “Freedom in the mind, Faith in the words, Pride in our hearts, and memories in our souls. Respect for the nation, today & every other day!”

Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, “जय हिंद ! स्वतंत्रता दिवस !”

Varun Dhawan wrote, “Happy Independence Day 🇮🇳🙏. Today we can enjoy this day only because of our jawaans who sacrifice their lives for us. #jaihind”

Akshay Kumar, whose film Toilet Ek Prem Katha is doing well at the box office, posted, “This #IndependenceDay let’s pledge to support our soldiers. Visit http://bharatkeveer.gov.in to extend your support. We owe them this much.”

South actor Sudeep tweeted, “Be incharge of Ur Life. Be ur best,,do Ur best,,n lead an Independent Life. Happy Independence Day frnz. Loving Indians is,,Loving India.”

