Happy Holi: Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt wish their fans a colour-filled day

One of India’s most popular festivals, Holi, the festival of colours, is today. And Bollywood biggies have been busy wishing their loved ones and fans on this special day. While Bollywood won’t be celebrating the festival with as much enthusiasm due to Sridevi’s untimely death, yet the actors have flooded Twitter with warm wishes for their admirers on the special occasion.

While Amitabh Bachchan was one of the first ones to wish his fans with the tweet, “Happy Holi .. the colours of life be within you ever…” Priyanka Chopra is working on the big day. The actor posted a picture of herself on Instagram with the caption, “Acting is a matter of giving away secrets- Ellen Barkin #adayatwork @abcquantico happy Holi to everyone celebrating”.

PadMan star Akshay Kumar asked everyone to be gentle towards animals as he wished everyone a colour-filled Holi. The actor tweeted, “This Holi be kind, don’t throw color on animals. Wishing you all a colourful and #HappyHoli”.

Twinkle Khanna was also not far behind in wishing the Twitterati a joyous Holi as she wrote, “Happy Holi folks! Here’s to ending the day scrubbing both gulal and rang barse firmly out of our ears #HoliHai”.

The evergreen Juhi Chawla also wished her fans with the elaborate message, “The festival signifies the victory of good over evil, the arrival of spring, the end of winter, & for many a festive day to meet others, play & laugh, forget & forgive & repair broken relationships. Wishing you a very Happy Holi! I hope you remember, No plastic balloons, okay”.

Emraan Hashmi tweeted, “#HappyHoli everyone. May this festival of colours fill your lives with lots of joy”. While Ayushmann Khurrana’s tweet read, “‘Bura na maano holi hai’ is overused and misused. Dear men, you better behave with women this time. #HappyHoli”.

Here are the tweets:

This Holi be kind, don’t throw color on animals 🙏🏻 Wishing you all a colourful and #HappyHoli आप सब को होली की शुभकामनाएँ। pic.twitter.com/mFB0jSc9SC — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 2, 2018

Happy Holi folks! Here’s to ending the day scrubbing both gulal and rang barse firmly out of our ears #HoliHai — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) March 2, 2018

The festival signifies the victory of good over evil,the arrival of spring, the end of winter, & for many a festive day to meet others, play & laugh,forget & forgive & repair broken relationships. Wishing you a very Happy Holi! I hope you remember,No plastic balloons, okay 👩‍🏫 pic.twitter.com/4R90DpIsl7 — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) March 2, 2018

#HappyHoli everyone . May this festival of colours fill your lives with lots of joy. pic.twitter.com/4x3kHHmeFi — emraan hashmi (@emraanhashmi) March 2, 2018

‘Bura na maano holi hai’ is overused and misused. Dear men, you better behave with women this time. #HappyHoli pic.twitter.com/Dl6hS6PJAz — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) March 2, 2018

Happy holi everyone. Have a day full of colour and love. Please be safe and considerate to our animals.. make merry and beautiful memories lots and lots of love always.. 🌞✨🌈 — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) March 2, 2018

#happyholi everyone. Spread love and fill colour everyday in each other’s lives. Be safe and kind to the environment and animals around don’t cross the line. Enjoy with my fav holi track #badrikidulhania http://t.co/tjGtYlEi2X — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 2, 2018

T 2730 – Happy Holi .. the colours of life be within you ever .. pic.twitter.com/GzvQ8KqfRj — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 1, 2018

Vivek Oberoi, who is currently at the Jaipur City Palace for the festival, wrote on Twitter, “#HappyHoli everyone! May God gift you all the colours of happiness, joy, and love! Save water, stay safe and be kind to all kinds! Have an amazing Holi!”

#HappyHoli everyone! May god gift you all the colours of happiness, joy and love! Save water, stay safe and be kind to all kinds! Have an amazing Holi! pic.twitter.com/gaSIp2GIJf — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) March 2, 2018

Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra also wished their fans on Twitter.

