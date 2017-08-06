Happy Friendship Day: Priyanka Chopra-Kangana Ranaut to Ranbir Kapoor-Aditya Roy Kapur, here are Bollywood’s lesser known BFFs

Happy Friendship Day: Not always Bollywood actors have ended up competing against each other. There are several friendships which go back in time. Happy Friendship Day: Not always Bollywood actors have ended up competing against each other. There are several friendships which go back in time.

Cat fights and rat race in Bollywood are passé. This is the age when Bollywood stars endorse some real and healthy friendships. So, be it promoting each other’s films, or backing one another by leaving special messages, they are doing it all. While most of the tinsel town BFFs are known courtesy their camaraderie which can be seen all over their social media profiles, there are many friendships which are still unknown. On this Friendship Day, we list down some of the lesser known bonds of Bollywood, which might just surprise you, or leave you in complete awe.

Hrithik Roshan – Kunal Kapoor

The childhood buddies are 3 am friends and still manage to take out time for each other. Hrithik had in 2015, boarded a flight from Bhuj in his pajamas and make-up, straight from the sets of Mohenjo Daro, to attend Kunal and Naina Nanda’s wedding reception in New Delhi. He even set the dance floor on fire with Naina’s cousin Abhishek Bachchan!

Aishwarya Rai – Preity Zinta



These two probably make the most beautiful BFFs of Bollywood, and have been around for years now. Preity is also close to the Bachchans and had even accompanied them during a world tour in 2008. For Preity, Aish is “a cool mother and great fun to hang around with.” She had even declared her girl crush for Aish after watching Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Abhishek Bachchan had shooed her away taking claim over his wife!

Oye!!! Hands off Z! She’s spoken for. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 5, 2016

Salman Khan – Sanjay Dutt – Ajay Devgan



Salman is closest to Sanjay Dutt and Ajay Devgn. The three are rarely spotted together, but their friendship goes back to decades. They’ve supported each other through thick-and-thin, and even in their legal cases! That’s the reason why they love to do cameos in the other’s films.

Deepika Padukone – Shahana Goswami



A friendship which began on the sets of Break Ke Baad still stays strong. From going for scuba-diving to keeping each other’s best secrets, Deepika and Shahana have done it all. It’s heard that Shahana is one of the first persons Deepika calls once she lands in Mumbai.

Disha Patani – Krishna Shroff



Disha might be allegedly dating Tiger Shroff, but it is her friendship with sister Krishna, which is remarkable. The two girls go on coffee dates and hang out a lot. Their Instagram posts prove their bond too. Disha even chose to celebrate her birthday with Krishna and Tiger.

Priyanka Chopra – Kangana Ranaut



There was only love between these two powerhouse performers during the shooting of Fashion. So when they won their respective National Awards for the film, they threw a joint success party. Kangana, who doesn’t have many friends in the industry, once said, “Priyanka is my friend and knows me better than any journalist.” Kangana attended the homecoming party Manish Malhotra threw for Priyanka last year.

Sonam Kapoor – Ira Dubey

Sonam and Ira became friends during the shooting of Aisha. Just like their film, the two, shop together, party together and continue to live the life of their onscreen characters.

Ranveer Singh – Zoya Akhtar



They were a house on fire during the shooting of Dil Dhadakne Do. Ranveer will soon be working on Zoya’s upcoming film Gully Boy too. When they came together on Vogue BFFs show, many secrets about them were revealed.

Abhishek Bachchan – Sikander Kher



They are brothers from different mothers, childhood buddies who’ve been together always. Aaradhya calls Sikander, her ‘chachu’.

Ranbir Kapoor – Aditya Roy Kapoor



They are the perfect example of how reel life friends can become close friends in real life too. Ranbir and Kunal struck a chord on the sets of Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani and continue to hang out at Ranbir’s Bandra residence. It is heard that when Aditya had a break-up with Shraddha Kapoor, it was Ranbir who gave him a shoulder to cry on.

Katrina Kaif – Shweta Nanda



This is surely an unlikely friendship in Bollywood. They have been clicked together at some red carpets too. Amitabh Bachchan had once shared a picture on Twitter where they are chatting and looking at each other. “I do not know why, but I find this picture of Katrina and Shweta at a recent event, most charming and filled with great affection,” Big B wrote.

T 2497 – I do not know why, but I find this picture of Katrina and Shweta at a recent event, most charming and filled with great affection ! pic.twitter.com/yBCHRDzYMF — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 17, 2017

Aamir Khan – Jackie Shroff



Aamir had on Koffee With Karan spoken about how he and Jackie end up at each other’s home even late in the night to share a drink. Remember how Aamir had supported Tiger Shroff during his debut in Heropanti? The Dangal actor also reportedly advised Tiger to hire the same PR company which works for him.

