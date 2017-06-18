Happy Father’s Day: Alia Bhatt thanks her dad for sharing his DNA, Genelia wishes Riteish Deshmukh on behalf of their sons, and more. See photos

Happy Father’s Day: See the wishes shared by Alia Bhatt, Genelia Deshmukh and more. Happy Father’s Day: See the wishes shared by Alia Bhatt, Genelia Deshmukh and more.

It is Father’s day today. And while the world is up to wish their daddy dearest, how can our Bollywood celebs stay behind? Social media posts of our actors will make you go awe and drop a message for your fathers too. Among the wishes shared by the tinseltown stars until now, we found actor Genelia Deshmukh’s post the most adorable one. Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia are parents of two sons – Riaan and Rahyl.

On Father’s Day, Genelia shared a sweet message, on behalf of her two little munchkins, for their daddy Riteish. She posted an image along with a caption which read, “Dear Baba… We want you to know that though we are little, we already know what Love means and that’s because we see only Love in your eyes for us.. We want you to know our favourite place in the whole world is in your arms.. We want you that our world will always be beautiful because we have you as “Our Baba”.. #Wegotreallucky… Love you R and R and Flash.”

Jacqueline Fernandez too wrote a couple of wishes. She posted a few old images and wished her grandfather and great Grandfather, on this day. She tweeted, “Happy Father’s Day to you too Grandpa and great Grandpa! Sorry dad you weren’t born yet but here’s your shout out!” “Happy Father’s Day grandpa ❤️ miss you always,” she wrote with another image.

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram and shared an adorable image with her father and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. She wrote, “Thanks daddy for sharing your DNA, now we’re both fabulous!! The core of all my inspiration!!!! I love you my friend 😘😘#happyfathersday”

Vidya Balan’s tweet for her father read, “This #Fathersday I wish every girl had a father like mine. Thank you Appa! Here’s our story!” Esha Deol shared a picture with her dad Dharmendra too.

See the Happy Father’s Day posts of these celebs here:

Yash Raj Films, which has shown us dads of all kinds through its films, also wished the fans on the happy occasion. The official Twitter page of the production house tweeted a clip of Anupam Kher and Shah Rukh Khan from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, with the caption, “No matter what, he always sees the best in you! HE is your superhero, your superdad! ❤️ 😎 #HappyFathersDay.”

Boman Irani, on the other hand is celebrating the day, in his own manner. He tweeted, “Wished my Mother a Happy #FathersDay. A grand lady, who played both roles with equal measure……to this very day.”

Here are some more posts from Bollywood stars:

We wish all the dads a very Happy Father’s Day!

