Happy Birthday Yami Gautam: Hrithik Roshan sends love; here’s how the Kaabil actor is celebrating

Yami Gautam celebrated her 30th birthday today. The charming actor turned heads and gave a brilliant start to the year with Hrithik Roshan starrer action thriller Kaabil. Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam have been sharing a warm friendship ever since they bonded over their first movie together.

Hrithik took to Twitter to share a sweet message for Yami and wrote, “Happy birthday dear @yamigautam I hope the journey keeps surprising you and I hope you never cease to see the wonder of it all. Like you always do. All my love.”

In reply to his tweet, Yami wrote, “Thank youuu Hrithik for your endless wishes & love”.

Yami has always been very close to her family and prefers celebrating her birthday with them. But work has always been a priority for the hardworking birthday girl and so this year Yami could not make it to her hometown, Chandigarh, because of work commitments.

However, Yami’s younger sister Surilie is flying down to Mumbai to join her on her birthday. The two sisters are planning to have a small birthday bash with some close friends.

Several Bollywood celebrities have wished Yami Gautam on her birthday. Rakesh Roshan too took to Twitter and wrote, “Happy Birthday @yamigautam. Lots of love and God Bless!”

Fukrey Returns actor Varun Sharma wrote, “Häppy happy birthday @yamigautam :)) have a great day and a Super Amazing year ahead!!”

Reportedly, Yami Gautam and Hrithik Roshan will reprise their chemistry once again in the fourth installment of the superhero film, Krrish, as hinted by the actor himself.

