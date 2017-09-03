Happy Birthday Vivek Oberoi: The actor who deserves to be a superstar

Happy Birthday Vivek Oberoi. Happy Birthday Vivek Oberoi.

It is time to cut the cake and blow the candles for Vivek Oberoi as he turns 41 today. The actor had grabbed the attention of the media after his debut film Company. He hailed from a filmy background, (son of Suresh Oberoi), but with films like Kyun Ho Gaya Na, Kaal, he pretty much proved that he had the ability to play any character and thereby deserves to stay in Bollywood. Sadly enough, the actor was unable to make it to the next level despite possessing all the abilities required to be a superstar.

When you hail from a filmy family, Bollywood is a but-obvious destination where you are bound to shine. Vivek Oberoi’s life is a living example that sometimes one needs more than a popular surname and talent to survive in the industry. You need luck. Let’s take a look at some of his best works.

Saathiya

At a time when Bollywood became popular for showing happy endings, Saathiya had explored what happens after marriage and it takes a lot of effort to make your happy endings last forever. Life isn’t all about boy meets girl, falls in love and live happily ever after.

In Saathiya, Vivek Oberoi’s character had to do a lot more than bringing home roses and champagne to impress the woman of his dreams. He had to undergo the tough job of convincing the parents but finally decided to elope when he realised that neither her parents for his would agree to get them married.

Shootout at Lokhandwala

In Shootout at Lokhandwala, Vivek Oberoi was seen in his gangster avatar and man was he able to scare people with his swag. The actor who was usually seen as a lover boy in Bollywood donned on a completely different look for his role in the film. You could almost feel your goosebumps each time he would suspiciously look at you.

Kyun Ho Gaya Na

This was one of the films where Vivek Oberoi had shared the screen space with his then lady love, Aishwarya Rai. Kyun Ho Gaya Na had been a coming of age film back in those days. Vivek Oberoi’s depiction of a boy trying to find his path in the adult world was quite relatable.

Remember that phase in your life when you are too young to be old but also too old to be young. The boy Vivek was mischievous and did not know where to draw the line when it came to making jokes, you could tell that he became a man when he realised what his heart really wants.

Yuva

Yuva had been an Indian political drama film directed by Mani Ratnam. At a time when Bollywood was not parting ways with its perpetual hackneyed love stories, Yuva was based on the topic of students entering politics.

The film narrates the story of three men from different walks of life and how one fateful incident in Kolkata changes their lives forever.

Kaal

Although Vivek Oberoi had been one of the supporting characters in the film, it was the content of the movie that had a strong message. It did fall in the genre of horror, but the film explored the importance of wildlife, while telling a tale of ghosts.

Ajay Devgn who represented the spirit of the forest killed everyone who went against his wishes. The film only signified that nature will never betray, the heart that loves her, nevertheless, destroying nature will have consequences which will affect us.

Happy birthday Vivek!

