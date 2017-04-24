Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: Salman Khan to Govinda, Varun is an amalgamation of these top stars

Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: From Student of The Year to his upcoming Judwaa 2, the actor has come a long way. Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: From Student of The Year to his upcoming Judwaa 2, the actor has come a long way.

When Student of the Year released in 2012, out of the entire crop of newcomers, Varun Dhawan was the real standout. Alia Bhatt was presented as a glossy doll and her acting brilliance was yet to be discovered while Sidharth Malhotra was still raw at the edges. Varun, on the other hand, looked like an all-rounder who could dance, emote, do comedy and had good looks to spare. And we were not wrong, for five years down the line, Varun has proved that he is here to stay. Call it his flamboyance or naughty charm, this star kid has proved his mettle, and convinced the audience that he has that X-factor.

As Varun turns 30 today, we list down five typical characteristic from top actors which he has imbibed, that makes him the complete package and a consummate entertainer.

He dances like Govinda

Enough has already been said about it, and even triggered a war of words from Govinda’s end, but you cannot ignore the fact that Varun does remind us of the iconic actor. Govinda and Varun’s father David Dhawan have done a number of blockbusters together in the past and brought the best out of each other. Due to personal reasons, David and Govinda might have parted ways but Varun has observed the actor since childhood, so much so that today a lot of his mannerisms, especially his dancing style, have a stamp of Govinda.

He acts like Salman Khan

Since his acting is so much like Dabangg Khan, no wonder he was the clear choice when a remake of Judwaa went on floors. Varun can pull off both of Salman’s roles — the foreign-returned Prem and the tapori Raja. He has that mischievous spark in his eyes that reminds us of the Salman of the 90s when he delivered hits like Andaz Apna Apna, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Saajan and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, to name a few.

He romances like Shah Rukh Khan

Varun has cracked the best chemistry with all his leading ladies till date, be it Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz, Kriti Sanon or Yami Gautam. Only recently we saw how he persuaded his lady (Alia) in Badrinath Ki Dulhania. This means he has the charm and knows the trick to get all lovey-dovey onscreen and with ease. But isn’t SRK the King of Romance? Well, a closer look at Varun’s ways of impressing his women and you’ll know that he does it just the way Shah Rukh has done for decades.

He fights like Ajay Devgn

He might be far away from being called the next Singham, but his revenge and action is nothing less fierce than what Ajay Devgn has done in all his action films. Varun’s act in Badlapur was a game-changer in his career, and he did it with utmost sincerity.

He makes us laugh like Akshay Kumar

Agreed, nobody can do comedy like Akshay Kumar does, but Varun can get brownie points for being on the same lines at least. Remember Varun in Main Tera Hero? His comic timing was spot on. Even in an action flick like Dishoom, Varun added the much needed comic breather. We would love to see both Varun and Akshay in the same frame some day. Until then, we are sure our young actor will only improve in terms of making his fans laugh.

All of this makes Varun Dhawan the perfect hero material in the current crop of actors. We wish he continues to give his fans a varied range of characters and here’s wishing the star a very happy birthday!

First Published on: April 24, 2017 12:00 am

