Happy birthday Vaani Kapoor: These photos are a proof that she is a perfect Bollywood diva

Happy Birthday Vaani Kapoor: As the actor turns 29 today, we decided to take a look at some of her best photoshoots as well as candid moments that she shared on social media earlier.

In the year 2013 Vaani Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with a bang in Shudh Desi Romance, which also starred Sushant Singh Rajput and Parineeti Chopra. However, Befikre turned out to be her vehicle to fame as she portrayed an interesting role with ouvre.

Vaani was born and brought up in Delhi. Although, she had a bachelor’s degree in Tourism studies, she worked as a model in Elite Model Management. During her days as a model, she had auditioned for a television show, Specials @ 10. That’s where her career in showbiz started.

Much later in her career, she became a Yash Raj girl after her Bollywood debut. Other than venturing into mainstream Hindi cinema, she has also worked in Tamil film Aha Kalyanam, which is a remake of Band Baaja Baarat. Although she is just a few years old in the film industry, she has already managed to form a strong fan base for herself.

After all, you don’t just receive a million followers on Instagram unless you have some fame and talent. As she turns 29 today, we decided to take a look at some of her best photoshoots as well as candid moments that she shared on social media earlier. The actor simply oozes glamour and with each of her photos she proved that she is here to stay and rule the industry.

Take a look at some of her best photos:

Happy birthday Vaani Kapoor. We hope you rock in the industry.

