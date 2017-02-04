Happy Birthday Urmila Matondkar: As Urmila turns 43, this is how a millennial remembers her. See pics

Happy Birthday Urmila Matondkar: Urmila has done some challenging roles in thrillers like Kaun, Bhoot, Ek Haseena Thi and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya. Happy Birthday Urmila Matondkar: Urmila has done some challenging roles in thrillers like Kaun, Bhoot, Ek Haseena Thi and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya.

If you are in your early 20s, Urmila Matondkar’s name may not remind you of Masoom’s uber-cute Lakdi ki Kathi or Rangeela’s dipped-in-sensuality Tanha Tanha, her career will remind you of ghosts and eerie houses and getting scared out of your wits. The moment, as a millennial, you think of the actor who turns 43 today, there’s a flashback of horror and thriller films. Urmila has done some challenging roles in thrillers like Kaun, Bhoot, Ek Haseena Thi and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, where the director would often leave the entire responsibility of a film on her shoulders.

And a point that needs to be mentioned is also that these experiments happened when Indian cinema was flirting with thriller and horror, and turning a bit more bold with their stories.

In a career spanning over 100 films, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that the actor’s position in Bollywood was cemented by Ram Gopal Varma, who made the actor experiment and test her acting skills. While there are innumerable projects that the two have done together, her sizzling performance in Ram Gopal Varma ki Aag, Pyar Tune Kya Kiya and Bhoot, have left us scared, excited and speechless at the same time but different emotions.

To those who don’t know this, Urmila even bagged awards for Bhoot. The actor has also starred in Telugu films for RGV. One of her Telugu film, Money Money, with actor JD Chakravarthy, still has a lot of viewership whenever aired on television.

However, she wasn’t always a thriller queen. Her acting career started in 1983 with Masoom, as she played Naseeruddin Shah’s daughter. I personally discovered the film quite late and had to look closely that the young girl is no one else but Urmila. The Lakdi Ki Kathi song was an instant favourite.

Another film which made Urmila the star she became was Aamir Khan-starrer Rangeela. Rangeela is a film that made Urmila an oomph factor within the industry, making her fit to fight with the present lot of actors. Urmila and her portrayal of Mili won hearts across the nation and redefined sizzle in the film.

With several films like Judaai, Kunwara and Dillagi among others, she was settling into cliched roles meant for Bollywood heroines when films like Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and Jungle, starring Fardeen Khan, came her way.

But from here the actor also got type-casted by the directors, who approached her with same concept and scripts.

She finally bid goodbye to silver screen and has guarded her privacy ever since.

