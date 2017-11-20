Happy Birthday Tusshar Kapoor: A look at the Golmaal Again actor’s best performances

Tusshar Kapoor celebrates his 41st birthday today. Tusshar Kapoor celebrates his 41st birthday today.

Tusshar Kapoor turns 41 today and we wish him all the good fortune and happiness in life. Tusshar made his big screen debut with Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan. While Tusshar has some hits to his credit, he often finds his name in the list of “not-so-good actors” in Bollywood. However, that hasn’t stopped Tusshar from exercising his acting chops in everything and anything right from romance, comedy, action, horror to drama. That too with at least one hit in every genre!

Let’s celebrate his birthday with some movies which would have been hollow without Tusshar’s performance:

Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai

Tusshar Kapoor’s debut film was a surprise hit at the box-office. And the credit goes to Kareena Kapoor and Tusshar’s chemistry and of course their acting skills!

Gayab

The modern-day version of Mr. India where Tusshar played the role of a geeky guy who is suddenly blessed with a super power of being invisible. The film found takers at the box office.

Khakee

Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar stole all the limelight but Tusshar Kapoor’s intense performance as a cop was equally noteworthy.

Kya Kool Hai Hum

The way Tusshar Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh made us think dirty with their double meaning jokes is unmatchable.

Golmaal

Tusshar’s mute act in the Golmaal films has added to the fun and played a huge part in the franchise’s success.

The Dirty Picture

While Vidya Balan and Naseeruddin Shah walked away with all the laurels, Tusshar Kapoor’s performance once again went unnoticed.

Shootout At Lokhandwala

Tusshar Kapoor was seen as true-blue goon in this gangster flick, starring Vivek Oberoi and Sanjay Dutt, which would have been incomplete without his part as Dilip Buwa.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd