Happy Birthday Tiger Shroff: This dreamboat is a perfect family man. See pics

It is Tiger Shroff’s birthday today. The man with six-pack abs and twinkle toes turns 27. House, hip-hop, fusion with dancehall style, acrobatics, B-boying, popping… name the dance form and Tiger knows it well. Tiger is also a big Michael Jackson fan and his fan tributes for the king of pop are proof. While the actor will have a busy birthday as he is shooting for his upcoming film, Munna Michael, his father Jackie Shroff, mother Ayesha Shroff and sister Krishna, who is also an assistant director on the film, have plans to make the day special for him. His mother Ayesha calls him a “boy with simple needs” as she reveals the family’s special gift for the actor.

“His dad and I have commissioned a beautiful painting — a reproduction of a Michael Jackson image that is one of Tiger’s favourites — by Vinay Vaidya, a teacher at the JJ School of Arts. It’s a very energetic, positive image. On it he has painted in neon a quote by the King Of Pop. It’s a quote Tiger repeats each day before heading out for work: ‘Study the greats. And become greater,’” she told DNA.

Tiger Shroff’s relationship with father Jackie Shroff:

While we already know that Munna Michael is special to Tiger because he is paying a tribute to Michael Jackson with this project but there is another reason why the film is close to the actor’s heart. Apparently, Tiger will pay a tribute to his father Jackie Shroff in the film too. In fact, when Tiger’s first look from the film came out, we saw him wearing a red check shirt and jeans similar to what Jaggu dada wore in his debut venture, Hero.

We all know how much the actor respects his father and his journey to stardom. The duo, during their appearance on Koffee With Karan, was seen as the perfect example of like father, like son. Tiger is a big fan of his father and has admitted that he might never be able to portray Jaggu Dada if ever a biopic is made on him because of the kind of story his father has and his impressive personality.

Tiger Shroff’s relationship with mother Ayesha Shroff:

The Heropanti actor believes his mother, Ayesha Shroff, is his biggest support, critic and hero in his life. Tiger’s mother has always been proud of his feats. Earlier, Tiger had confessed that while his father is not very expressive, his mother, on the other hand, believes in conveying her excitement loud and clear. Tiger was once quoted as saying, “She cuts and collects every word that appears about me in the papers.” On Koffee With Karan, Ayesha also shared how Tiger is her biggest support.

“I made a movie called Boom some years ago.That movie meant a lot to me. But unfortunately, the movie got pirated and distributors backed off. They refused to take a delivery of the film. My husband stood with me and said, ‘It’s our family honour. We will release the movie. I am with you.’ We put our house on lease and released the film. Of course, we lost the house. When Tiger joined the films, the first thing he told me was, ‘I am going to buy that house for you.” That meant so much to me rather than big diamonds and declaration of love.'”

Tiger Shroff’s relationship with sister Krishna Shroff:

Tiger’s sister Krishna Shroff is three years younger to him, and the duo shares a special relationship. Krishna, who made headlines for her bold photographs on social media, is also making her debut as an assistant director with Tiger’s film Munna Michael. Time and again, Krishna and Tiger have flooded their Instagram with pics flaunting their sibling love.



All this surely proves this young star is in a happy space with his family and is blessed to have their love and support at all times! We wish him all the best for his bright future.

