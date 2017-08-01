Happy Birthday Taapsee Pannu: Her Judwaa 2 co-stars to Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Kajal Agarwal, celebs who wished her

Taapsee Pannu turned 30 today. Taapsee Pannu turned 30 today.

Taapsee Pannu is in a great phase of her life. The actor who turned 30 today, won hearts for her power packed performances in critically acclaimed films like Pink and Naam Shabana. After working for three years in south Indian films, Taapsee entered Bollywood with Chashme Baddoor in 2013, and has never looked back ever since. Taapsee will next be seen in Telugu film Anando Brahma. Her fans are also waiting for her Bollywood flick Judwaa 2, which is the remake of 1997 hit film Judwaa starring Salman Khan. Taapsee recently had her fan girl moment when Salman shot for a cameo with Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee.

Taapse has friends in not just Bollywood, but even down south. Hence, on her birthday, many film stars took to Twitter to send their wishes to her. “From Punjabi classes to eating lots of cake, I had a super time shooting #judwaa2 with you! Here’s wishing you an amazing birthday @taapsee,” Taapsee’s Judwaa 2 co-star Jacqueline tweeted. Riteish Deshmukh also wished her and wrote, “Dear @taapsee …wishing you a very happy birthday. May you make the strongest choices in films and forever entertain. Much love.”

Varun Dhawan shared a sweet video wishing her a happy birthday. “Happy birthday to the firecracker @taapsee panuuuu #dubbingteam”. South Indian actors were not far behind too. Actors like Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Rakul Preet Singh dropped in their wishes for the birthday girl.

“Wish you a very #HappyBirthday @taapsee Keep shining! Lots of love ❤” Kajal Aggarwal tweeted to say. “@taapsee happy birthday you rockstar.. keep making them amazing choices . God bless . Have a great year 🙂,” said Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Rakul Preet said @taapsee happppy bdayyyy my lovely kudi! Wish u d best in everything u do. More n more strength 4 d choices u make! Lots of love 😘😘

Check out all the tweets on Taapse Pannu’s birthday.

From Punjabi classes to eating lots of cake, I had a super time shooting #judwaa2 with you! Here’s wishing you an amazing birthday @taapsee pic.twitter.com/GMeF3da5qn — Jacqueline Fernandez (@Asli_Jacqueline) August 1, 2017

Dear @taapsee …wishing you a very happy birthday. May you make the strongest choices in films and forever entertain. Much love — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 1, 2017

Wish you a very #HappyBirthday @taapsee Keep shining! Lots of love ❤ — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) August 1, 2017

@taapsee happy birthday you rockstar.. keep making them amazing choices . God bless . Have a great year 🙂 — Samantha Ruth Prabhu (@Samanthaprabhu2) August 1, 2017

@taapsee happppy bdayyyy my lovely kudi! Wish u d best in everything u do. More n more strength 4 d choices u make! Lots of love 😘😘 — Rakul Preet (@Rakulpreet) August 1, 2017

Taapsee recently won the Woman of the Year at IIFA 2017.

