Happy Birthday Swara Bhaskar: Actor hopes to keep doing out of the box roles

Swara Bhaskar has turned a year older today and the actress says she wants to keep doing out of the box characters like ‘Anarkali’ from her latest film and ‘Chanda’ of “Nil Battey Sannata”. Swara, who received critical acclaim for her portrayal of an orchestra singer in the recently released Anarkali of Aarah, says she hopes her upcoming year in the film industry will be full of opportunities.

“This year has been really exciting, I did two extremely different roles first mother of a 15-year-old in ‘Nil Battey…’ and another an orchestra party singer and by the grace of God it got appreciated by all. I hope the upcoming year is filled with opportunities, I hope I get to do the best of roles that’s unheard and out of the box,” Swara told PTI.

The 29-year-old actress, who is in Delhi to celebrate her birthday with her grandmother, says she prefers to do house parties and loves being with her closed ones on special occasions. “I love celebrations irrespective of the occasions. I like house parties with only close friends and family because it’s where I can be myself. The most important person of my life is my grandmother, sadly she has not been keeping well since a few days. I will be celebrating my birthday only with her, spending quality time,” she says. Swara Bhaskar was last seen in Anarkali of Aarah. The actor got rave reviews from fans and critics alike. Sawra will next be seen in Veere Di Wedding co-starring Kareena Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor.

