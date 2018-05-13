Here’s how birthday girl Sunny Leone is winning at parenting

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber with sons Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber and daughter Nisha. Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber with sons Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber and daughter Nisha.

Beyond an actor and a performer, Sunny Leone is also a hands-on mother. She recently welcomed three new members to the family — her two sons who were born earlier this year – Asher Singh Weber, Noah Singh Weber, and Nisha Kaur Weber (Sunny and Daniel Weber’s adopted daughter). This year, the actor will celebrate Mothers Day and her birthday together but Sunny is more excited about celebrating Mother’s Day.

“It’s pretty cool that both are on the same day. I am not sure about my birthday but I’m looking forward to Mother’s Day,” said the actor. As the actor turns 37 today, here’s a look at her journey so far as a mother.

In 2017, Sunny surprised her fans when she announced that she has adopted Nisha. After many controversies surrounding Nisha’s custody, Sunny took a sigh of relief as she took Nisha home. During the same year, we saw Nisha’s adorable self thanks to Sunny’s Instagram posts.

Sunny explained in an interview to indianexpress.com last year about how Nisha is being brought up. “You know how it is in the US, you cook your own food, do your own laundry, maintain your own house. We have help, but that’s how we live in India, too,” she said.

Sunny Leone had earlier said that her daughter Nisha has changed her life for better. Sunny Leone had earlier said that her daughter Nisha has changed her life for better.

“We’re the first people she sees in the morning and the last people she sees before she goes to bed at night. We change her diapers, sit and watch TV together, play games. Daniel takes her to the park multiple times a day. She understands Marathi and Hindi, and we’re teaching her English now. She knows 20 words, and every time she says a new word, I write it down. She knows ‘apple’, ‘bubble’ and ‘banana’, ‘hello, goodbye’, ‘1-2-3’. Daniel and I follow a very American style of raising our daughter, where we promote independence — she has her own room, her own space and she loves that,” she continued.

For her, the decision of having Nisha came at the right point of her life. She had said in an interview earlier that she was physically, mentally and financially ready to take up the responsibility.

Sunny Leone with Nisha. Sunny Leone with Nisha.

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber with Nisha in Mumbai. Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber with Nisha in Mumbai.

Sunny Leone celebrated Nisha’s birthday in Disney Land. Sunny Leone celebrated Nisha’s birthday in Disney Land.

Sunny won everyone’s heart earlier this year when she tweeted a message for Nisha. She promised to protect her from everything evil even if that would mean giving away her own life. “I promise with every ounce of my heart, soul and body to protect you from everything and everyone who is evil in this world. Even if that means giving my life for your safety. Children should feel safe against evil, hurtful people. Let’s hold our children a little closer to us! Protect at all costs!” she wrote.

Another surprise unfolded in March 2018, when Sunny shared that they had extended their family by including two more children — sons Noah and Asher — via surrogacy.

“God’s Plan!! June 21st, 2017 was the day @dirrty99 and I found out that we might possibly be having 3children within a short amount of time. We planned and tried to have a family and after so many years our family is now complete with Asher Singh Weber, Noah Singh Weber and Nisha Kaur Weber. Our boys were born a few weeks ago but were alive in our hearts and eyes for many years. God planned something so special for us and gave us a large family. We are both proud parents of three beautiful children. Surprise everyone!” she shared the news on Instagram with a sweet picture.

Sunny said she always wanted to have three children. “I always pictured three children in my head…I would have been happy with one but God had different plans and made my dreams come true of a big family,” Sunny told IANS in an email interview recently.

Also read | Happy birthday Sunny Leone: A look at the actor’s best quotes

On the work front, Sunny would be making her Telugu debut as an actor with Veeramahadevi. And soon, people would be able to know about her life as well through a web-series called Karenjit Kaur – The Untold Story Of Sunny Leone, which would air on ZEE5.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd