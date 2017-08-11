Happy Birthday Suniel Shetty: Anil Kapoor to Abhishek Bachchan wish ‘Anna’ in style

Happy Birthday Suniel Shetty: Actors like Riteish Deshmukh, Jackie Shroff, Genelia Deshmukh and Sonu Sood also wished the actor. Happy Birthday Suniel Shetty: Actors like Riteish Deshmukh, Jackie Shroff, Genelia Deshmukh and Sonu Sood also wished the actor.

Suniel Shetty has been around for 25 years, and hence established some strong bonds in the industry. No wonder, when the actor turned 56 today, several friends from Bollywood dropped good wishes for him on social media. While some called him elder brother, proving why he is the most favourite “Anna”, others pointed out at his age defying persona. The star, who recently made his TV debut with India’s Asli Champions, will soon be seen in A Gentleman.

Abhishek Bachchan, who shared screen space with Suniel in 2000 film Refugee, wrote on Twitter, “To someone who has been like an elder brother to me from the start. Protective, loving and caring. Happy Birthday anna. @SunielVShetty”. Riteish Deshmukh wrote, “A man who defies age… his fitness would put any young actor to shame. & he exudes positivity constantly. @SunielVShetty #HappyBirthdayAnna.”

Jackie Shroff wished him in his style. He tweeted, “Happy birthday Bhidu @SunielVShetty …. Happiness Always.” Even Anil Kapoor, who recently won accolades for Mubarakan, wrote, “Jaman din ki lakh lakh #Mubarakan @SunielVShetty !! Thank you for all love & thank you for the gift that @athiyashetty is!”

Check out all the tweets and wishes for Suniel Shetty here.

To someone who has been like an elder brother to me from the start. Protective, loving and caring. Happy Birthday anna. @SunielVShetty — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 11, 2017

A man who defies age… his fitness would put any young actor to shame. & he exudes positivity constantly. @SunielVShetty #HappyBirthdayAnna pic.twitter.com/SCyxKa4HWO — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 11, 2017

Happy birthday Bhidu @SunielVShetty …. Happiness Always — Jackie Shroff (@bindasbhidu) August 11, 2017

Happy Birthday to my most favouritest @SunielVShetty .. your the besttt .. — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) August 11, 2017

Jaman din ki lakh lakh #Mubarakan @SunielVShetty !! Thank you for all love & thank you for the gift that @athiyashetty is! — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 11, 2017

@SunielVShetty Happy birthday to the most adorable, grounded, humble, generous man I know. Someone who truly defines the meanining of Annaa😍 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 11, 2017

Happy bday to sab ka favourite @SunielVShetty from ur 1st film till now u look the same anna!Just the hair keeps shifting😊😊😊 pic.twitter.com/D7wrRiYDsh — Sajid Khan (@SimplySajidK) August 11, 2017

Wish you many happy returns of the day @SunielVShetty,you inspire many..keep inspiring..!!god bless — Sachiin (@sachiinjoshi) August 11, 2017

A very happy birthday @SunielVShetty sir! You’re an inspiration! — Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) August 11, 2017

Suniel Shetty had recently shocked many with his drastic transformation. From his hair do to chiseled body and newfound hotness, the actor is giving competition to the new crop of actors. Suniel took over a healthy lifestyle, stressing on fitness, during his 3-year-long break from films.

Now he looks all pumped up for the new phase of his career. Here’s wishing Suniel Shetty, a very happy birthday!

