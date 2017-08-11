Latest News

Happy Birthday Suniel Shetty: Anil Kapoor to Abhishek Bachchan wish ‘Anna’ in style

Happy Birthday Suniel Shetty: As Bollywood's 'Anna' turns 56 today, his friends from the industry take time out and send him wishes on social media. The actor, whose recent transformation proved how he is defying age, is set to return to the big screen after three years in A Gentleman, which is gearing up for release.

Written by Mimansa Shekhar | New Delhi | Published:August 11, 2017 6:50 pm
suniel shetty, abhishek bachchan, riteish deshmukh, anil kapoor, suniel shetty birthday wishes Happy Birthday Suniel Shetty: Actors like Riteish Deshmukh, Jackie Shroff, Genelia Deshmukh and Sonu Sood also wished the actor.
Suniel Shetty has been around for 25 years, and hence established some strong bonds in the industry. No wonder, when the actor turned 56 today, several friends from Bollywood dropped good wishes for him on social media. While some called him elder brother, proving why he is the most favourite “Anna”, others pointed out at his age defying persona. The star, who recently made his TV debut with India’s Asli Champions, will soon be seen in A Gentleman.

Abhishek Bachchan, who shared screen space with Suniel in 2000 film Refugee, wrote on Twitter, “To someone who has been like an elder brother to me from the start. Protective, loving and caring. Happy Birthday anna. @SunielVShetty”. Riteish Deshmukh wrote, “A man who defies age… his fitness would put any young actor to shame. & he exudes positivity constantly. @SunielVShetty #HappyBirthdayAnna.”

Jackie Shroff wished him in his style. He tweeted, “Happy birthday Bhidu @SunielVShetty …. Happiness Always.” Even Anil Kapoor, who recently won accolades for Mubarakan, wrote, “Jaman din ki lakh lakh #Mubarakan @SunielVShetty !! Thank you for all love & thank you for the gift that @athiyashetty is!”

Suniel Shetty had recently shocked many with his drastic transformation. From his hair do to chiseled body and newfound hotness, the actor is giving competition to the new crop of actors. Suniel took over a healthy lifestyle, stressing on fitness, during his 3-year-long break from films.

Now he looks all pumped up for the new phase of his career. Here’s wishing Suniel Shetty, a very happy birthday!

