Happy Birthday Sunidhi Chauhan: 5 songs that prove the mastery of this versatile singer

Sunidhi Chauhan is one name that has become the very definition of versatility in the Bollywood playback singing scene. Brimming with talent, she has made her own place with panache in an industry where everything inclines towards males, and that includes playback singing too.

Very few people know that Sunidhi Chauhan was the joint winner of the first singing reality show Meri Awaz Suno hosted by Anu Kapoor and telecast on Doordarshan. This girl, who was at the tender age of just 13 then, never looked back. As Sunidhi turns 34 today, we take a look at some of her songs that show how Sunidhi Chauhan has mastered the art of singing.

1. “Ruki ruki”

If there is one song that made Sunidhi Chauhan famous early in her career, it was this song from the film Mast. Sunidhi clearly had a lot of fun singing this upbeat, fast-paced track. The voice is girlish as she was still only 17 then but suits the beats and lyrics. Shot beautifully on Urmila Matondkar and Aftab Shivdasani, this song was Sunidhi announcing herself in playback singing arena. She was aided by Sonu Nigam, but it was clearly her song. This song instantly improves your mood and you have Sunidhi’s voice to thank.

2. “Mere haath mein”

Another Sunidhi Chauhan-Sonu Nigam duet and once again Sunidhi manages to distinguish herself or, dare I say, better her male counterpart. The song is melodious and is complemented perfectly by the lyrics of Prasoon Joshi, the new chief of Central Board of Film Certification, and Jatin-Lalit’s music.

3. “Bhage Re Man”

Arguably one of the most beautiful songs sung by Sunidhi, “Bhaage Re Mann Kahi” is a ballad that an aficionado can listen to over and over again for hours. This song never loses its novelty, and you keep discovering new aspects of the song. Well-written, expertly composed and, of course, sung like the genius she is by Sunidhi Chauhan.

4. “Aa zara”

Sunidhi uses her wide range in this song to give it an erotic vibe and is completely successful. She seems like an artiste who absolutely loves her craft and it shows. The song is a titillating ride throughout because of Sunidhi’s rich voice.

5. “Sajanaji vari vari”

A party song that doubles up as a backpacker song, “Sajanaji vari vari’s” lyrics won’t please the feminists, but lyrics are only secondary when it comes to good songs. Good lyrics add value, but the main thing is music and vocals and that is where “Sajanaji vari vari” excels. Shot on a bunch of honeymooning couples, “Sajnaji vari vari” is the definitive Sunidhi Chauhan song that you must have on your playlist.

