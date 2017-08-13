Happy Birthday, Sridevi: From Kajol to Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood celebs shower warm wishes for the MOM actor

Bollywood is posting birthday wishes for Sridevi. Bollywood is posting birthday wishes for Sridevi.

On Sridevi’s 54th birthday, Bollywood celebrities have been pouring in wishes for the veteran actor on social media, celebrating the sheer excellence Sridevi brings on screen. From Kajol to Rishi Kapoor, the who’s who of B-town have taken to Twitter to share some heartfelt wishes for the English Vinglish actor, proving yet again that Sridevi continues to rule the hearts of many across generations. After all, making it to the ‘favourites’ list of most is not an easy task.

VIP 2 actor Kajol wrote, “Wishing my most fav actor a wonderful year ahead @SrideviBKapoor. 50 years working and making it look easy ;)” While Rishi tweeted, “@SrideviBKapoor Many Happy Returns of the day!” Rishi and Sridevi have shared screen space in a number of films and are remembered for their amazing chemistry in the 1989 film, Chandni.

Junior Bachchan also took to Twitter to wish his favourite actor a healthy and happy birthday. He said, “Wishing my favourite @SrideviBKapoor ji a very happy and healthy birthday.” Divya Khosla Kumar also shared a stunning photograph with Sridevi, writing, “Happiest Birthday to my most favourite actress @SrideviBKapoor #lastempressofbollywood #sridevi.”

Film-maker Farah Khan posted, “Happy birthday to my favoritest @SrideviBKapoor .. there s no1 like you.” Actor-Producer Prosenjit Chatterjee tweeted, “Wish you a many many happy returns of this day @SrideviBKapoor respect your dedication..”

Designer Manish Malhotra also took the opportunity to share a picture of the MOM actor in a regal self-made ensemble, with the caption, “Wishing #TheOneAndOnly @sridevibkapoor #HappyBirthday StayWonderful #MostFavourite #Muse here in @MMalhotraworld.”

Here’s wishing one of Bollywood’s most versatile actors Sridevi, a very Happy Birthday. May she continue to rule the Box Office with her revolutionary and true-to-life roles with even more fervour!

