Happy Birthday Sonu Nigam: Relax yourself with these melodious songs by the versatile singer

Sonu Nigam made his entry to the film industry when male singers – Vinod Rathore, Kumar Sanu and Udit Narayan, were ruling the chartbusters. For music composers, these male singers were a go-to option because they were hit making machines. But nobody had thought that soon Sonu Nigam would be added to the list, and after a point of time, leave these three hitmakers behind. Yes, we are still in love with Kumar Sanu and Udit Narayan songs but Sonu Nigam is an icon for every kid born in the nineties. As the singer celebrates his birthday today, Here’s a throwback to his few iconic songs.

Accha Sila Diya (Bewafa Sanam 1993) -Today’s generation might not know about this song but in 90’s Sonu Nigam rose to fame with it that spoke about heart-break. While we are stuck to break-up songs like the one in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, this song had poetry, meaning and Sonu’s voice added depth to the song. This is definitely one song you should listen to if you are a Sonu Nigam fan.

Sandeeshe Aate Hai (Border 1997): For a voice like Sonu Nigam’s, it would have been easy for the industry to typecast him for either romantic or sad song but this 1997 hit film’s number came in as a surprise for his fans and contemporaries. This song was about memories of a person about birth place, mother, beloved and it is such an emotional song especially for those who were at war or the families that were left behind. JP Dutta’s film was surely iconic but even the song has made history by being in our memories forever.

Yeh Dil Deewana ( Pardes 1997)- The year of 1997 was quite formative for Sonu Nigam to make a strong base and stand out as a singer and performer. His song Yeh Dil Deewana presented heart break like never before. Of course, as late 90’s knocked on the doors, the listeners taste in music also changed, and this song was a trend setter in the industry.

Satrangi Re (Dil Se) – A song of wanting, obsession and the ache of separation, this song had captured three most difficult emotions with such ease, and Sonu Nigam’s voice did justice to it. This is an all time favorite song for Shah Rukh and Sonu Nigam fans.

Suraj Hua Maddham (Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham 2001): This song is all hearts even now. Alka Yagnik and Sonu Nigam voices suited perfectly for the song, which also became popular for the romance and chemistry of actors Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan.

Main Hoon Na title track (Main Hoon Na 2004): It seemed like Sonu Nigam had become voice of Shah Rukh Khan for several films. Main Hoon Na title track was just another step for Sonu to prove that it would take others quite a long time to even compete with the singer.

Do Pal (Veer Zaara 2004): Goddess of voice and music Lata Mangeshkar sang with Sonu Nigam, of course, magic had to happen. This song, yet again picturised Shah Rukh with Preity Zinta who in turn made all the romantic people cheer out loud. The song transports you instantly to the times when you were struggling with or for love.

Dheere Jalna (Paheli 2005): The film might have flopped but the song remained one of the melodious numbers by the singer. Commercially, the music might not have been as famous as ‘Tumse Milke Dil Ka’ or ‘Sooraj Hua Madham’ but this Shah Rukh Khan’s song has a simplicity and an essence that taps on your musical side.

Mere Haath Mein (Fanaa 2006): Out and out romantic number which was written well, and of course, sung well. Sonu Nigam with Sunidhi Chauhan blended romance, the pain of separation and betrayal, beautifully with their voices.

Abhi Mujhme Kahin (Agneepath 2011): After a long time, Sonu Nigam had put his best foot forward. With so many old singers gone out of the sight and new singers coming up every now and then, people had thought that the singer had lost hold of his place in the music industry.

This song was a perfect answer that shut up all the gossip mongers.

