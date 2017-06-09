Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Here is why the Neerja actor is more than just a fashion icon

Sonam Kapoor spoke about unreal and many a time, impossible beauty standards in her open letter. Sonam Kapoor spoke about unreal and many a time, impossible beauty standards in her open letter.

Sonam Kapoor’s filmography has a lot more addition this year as she is currently working on much-anticipated movies like PadMan, Sanjay Dutt’s biopic and Veere Di Wedding. She was also conferred with special mention award at the National Film Awards 2017 for her performance in Neerja. From ruling the red carpet at Cannes to starting her own fashion brand, this star has proved that she is more than what trolls make of her on social media.

As Sonam Kapoor turns 32 today, here are 5 times when Anil Kapoor’s daughter left us in awe. Sonam is definitely a lot more than just a fashion icon.

1. Sonam Kapoor’s roles are steeped in reality

The physiotherapist in Khoobsurat, the Delhi girl in Delhi 6, Milka Singh’s lover in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and a student leader in Raanjhanaa – all these roles have one thing in common. They all portray women from everyday life, and Sonam Kapoor kept it real with her performance too.

2. Sonam Kapoor is Neerja for her fans

She worked on a film that had a comparatively smaller budget than other biopics made today. But she managed to bring to life a story that we might have read in the newspapers, but never felt it this deeply. And as luck would have it, she was in the company of some excellent crew members too.

3. Sonam Kapoor stood up for feminism and against victim blaming through fashion

Sonam Kapoor, and designer Masaba Gupta came up with an excellent concept to create awareness about victim blaming through a Femina magazine cover. In the interview, Sonam also opened up about instances of sexual and child abuse and said, “Just like we block out the trolls, we can block out the noise from people who want to shame and blame us. As women, we need to stand by each other and believe in ourselves. The rest is all background noise.”

4. Sonam Kapoor wrote a letter about her struggle with her weight and looks during her adolescence

All of us have gone through a phase where we haven’t been happy with the way we looked. It could be our weight, skin colour, the shape of our eyes – anything. The fight to feel confident in your skin is something that all of us have fought. By telling people that it was unreal to expect to look like a model on the cover of a magazine, she made us feel a lot more comfortable with our own self. She said, “For the record, I’m not writing this to discourage the pursuit of glamour. Anyone who knows me knows I love feeling pretty – fashion can lend power, makeup can become motivation, a fun accessory can become your source of confidence for the day. But pursue prettiness for yourself, by your own definitions – not to meet culturally preset notions of “flawless”. Because flawlessness is a dangerous, high-budget myth, and it’s time we shattered it.”

5. Sonam Kapoor is not just a movie star

Sonam has acted in a number of films, some of them have been successful, and some, not so much. But the Khoobsurat actor has a lot more talent. She recently launched a fashion brand with her sister Rhea Kapoor, and is moving towards multiple goals.

