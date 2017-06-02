Happy Birthday Sonakshi Sinha: As Sonakshi turns 30, ten times she proved she’s the boss

Happy Birthday Sonakshi Sinha: As Sonakshi Sinha turns 30, we thank her for showing us being unconventional is the new beautiful. Happy Birthday Sonakshi Sinha: As Sonakshi Sinha turns 30, we thank her for showing us being unconventional is the new beautiful.

At a time when the film industry is obsessed with female actors with the perfect slim figure, Sonakshi Sinha managed to break the stereotype. The art of acting is not always about featuring an actor who is slim and trim, and this is where Sonakshi really takes a stand. She is undoubtedly one of the most daring women in Bollywood. She knows how to shun trolls and people who fat shame her, she prefers not to get into an ugly fight with another public figure, rather chooses to stay dignified in public space. She blocks trolls because we know how annoying they can get when you encounter them.

During her days in Bollywood industry, she had faced days when she was successful and also encountered days when her films failed to thrive at the box office, but that did not stop her from accepting challenges and trying harder. As she turns 30 today, here are 10 moments when she proved that she is a woman of substance and no amount of shaming can really bring her down.

Looks like someone really connected with her character in Lootera.



She has proved that weight is not the end all and be all.

Yes you are Sonakshi, more power to you for that.

We can’t thank Sonakshi enough for saying this.

She can give you good lessons on how to be sexy.

She loves her job as an actor and does not shy away from taking challenging roles.

You cannot predict a bad day, so how do you deal with a tomorrow? Do it Sonakshi style!

She knows whom to slam and whom not to!

During her career span in the film industry, she faced days when her films failed to do well commercially, but she did not falter, rather chose to move on.

When she openly spoke about her love for masala films.

Time and again Sonakshi Sinha has stood as an example that one does not need to have a size zero or take off her clothes to survive in the glamorous industry. Sometimes it is really about confidence and having faith in yourself as an actor.

Happy Birthday Sonakshi Sinha!

