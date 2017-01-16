Happy Birthday Sidharth Malhotra: As Sidharth Malhotra turns 32, here are facts about him we bet you didn’t know. See pics, videos

Happy Birthday Sidharth Malhotra: From Student of The Year to Baar Baar Dekho, Sid’s life and career has been quite exciting. Happy Birthday Sidharth Malhotra: From Student of The Year to Baar Baar Dekho, Sid’s life and career has been quite exciting.

From Gladrags model to Karan Johar’s blue-eyed boy in Student of The Year and now, the man who made us match steps by giving two of 2016’s biggest dance anthems – “Kar Gayi Chull” and “Kala Chashma,” Sidharth Malhotra has come a long way. As the handsome hunk turns 32 today, there is so much more to the lover boy he plays onscreen. For his fans, there is a mischief in his eyes, and for others, it’s his rawness in front of the camera that makes him naive yet attractive.

Sidharth stays alone in a plush Mumbai apartment. And his flatmate is his adorable dog Oscar, who is not just his partner-in-crime, but even famous among his industry friends. Remember how Jacqueline Fernandez mentioned about Oscar on Koffee With Karan?

Hold on, there is much more about Sidharth Malhotra which we would like to share on his birthday today. Read on.

Bollywood happened much later. He was already a supermodel by then

Sidharth was barely 18 when a modelling agent spotted him at a coffee shop. The then teenager thought it as a good means to earn good money, but he soon ended up becoming the second runner-up at the Gladrags mega-model and Manhunt pageant. He bagged the titles of ‘Mr. Internet Popularity’ and ‘Mr. Photogenic.’ He went on to walk global ramps at Paris, Milan and New York. Beat this, he has even modelled for international designer Roberto Cavalli. Back home, he had even won Mr. Gujarat title in 2007.

Bollywood did not give him his acting debut. It was television

Rajat Tokas might have grabbed all the limelight for playing young Prithviraj in television historical drama Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan, but the hit show also marked the debut of Sidharth, who played the character of Jaichand.

My Name Is Khan was his training ground

Such was his passion to enter Bollywood that Sidharth assisted director Karan Johar on this Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol-starrer. He got his basics right, from the sets of My Name Is Khan.

Sidharth Malhotra was set to make his film debut but not in Student of The Year

We saw his chiselled body and enchanting smile in this college romance. But had things materialised with Madhur Bhandarkar, Sidharth could’ve made his debut much before, in Fashion opposite Priyanka Chopra. Due to contact signed under Gladrags, he had to give up on the film.

Sidharth is an adventure freak and loves to play rugby

We saw his videos from New Zealand where he went on an adventure vacation, giving his fans major holiday goals. He is a fitness freak too. When not shooting, he often takes to Rugby, basketball, tennis and other sports. He is even tech-savvy and loves to stay updated with all his gadgets.

Punjabi Delhi boy Sidharth loves to gorge on food

His favourites are Italian cuisine apart from Indian dishes like Gajar ka Halwa, Jalebi and Biryani. But as much as he is a foodie, he even knows how to shed all of it once he hits the gym.

And he is an artist too

Leave a paper in front of him and he will end up doodling over it. He can draw cartoons like a pro. Such an overdose of talent, this man is!

The actor has reportedly dated some beautiful international models

According to buzz, Sidharth was in a relationship with a South African model named Natalie when he was shooting SOTY. Then he dated Brazilian model Izabelle Leite. But ever since his entry in Bollywood, his on-off rumours with Alia Bhatt have made bigger news. Even though recently, names of Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez also popped up. But for his fans, it is Alia who looks better with Sid. What do you think?

Sidharth Malhotra continues to win hearts and we hope it continues with every passing year. Here’s wishing him a very happy birthday!

