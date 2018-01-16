Happy birthday Sidharth Malhotra: The Aiyaary actor is a real-life daredevil

Sidharth Malhotra celebrates his 33rd birthday on Tuesday. Sidharth Malhotra celebrates his 33rd birthday on Tuesday.

Sidharth Malhotra celebrates his 33rd birthday on Tuesday. He currently awaits the release of Aiyaary, which will hit screens on February 9. Sidharth, who has a varied portfolio of roles, is also a real-life daredevil. Going through his social media posts would make you realise that the actor is actually a fearless risk-taker. These pictures of A Gentleman actor will certainly make you want to pack your bags and step out on an adventurous trip.

Sidharth Malhotra is nature’s brave child as he is always seen spending time admiring the beauty of nature. Have a look at this video where he is all set to surf through the gigantic waves in Miami.

Sidharth is a true blue wild traveler as he thoroughly enjoys his journey. And this is why he looks so excited to jump into the blue ocean of New Zealand and enjoy a swim with the dolphins.

Sidharth is the perfect one to look for your Monday motivation. His workout videos inspires and how!

Biking through the mountains is yet another favourite sport of the birthday boy.

Sidharth Malhotra will be seen riding a horse in his upcoming film Reload. His close friend Jacqueline Fernandez has inspired him to take up horse riding and as we know Sid never says no to an adventure!

Happy birthday Sidharth Malhotra!

