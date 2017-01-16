Happy Birthday Sidharth Malhotra: Katrina Kaif, Shraddha Kapoor wish Sid on social media, watch video

On Sidharth Malhotra’s 32nd birthday, Katrina Kaif and Shraddha Kapoor send in wishes. On Sidharth Malhotra’s 32nd birthday, Katrina Kaif and Shraddha Kapoor send in wishes.

It is Sidharth Malhotra’s 32nd birthday and Bollywood celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Shraddha Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and Rishi Kapoor among others sent in their wishes to Sidharth on his special day.

Katrina Kaif took to Facebook to wish her Baar Baar Dekho co-star, calling him one of the nicest people she knows. She even shared a beautiful picture of them together with the caption, “To one of the nicest people I know … Happiest happiest birthday dearest Sidharth Malhotra ….. Wish you all the happiness in the world and may all your dreams come true .”

Ek Villain co-star Shraddha Kapoor also showed up on Twitter to send a “big squishy hug” to Siddharth Malhotra on his 32nd birthday. She writes, “Happy happy birthday @S1dharthM have an amazing day!!! Big squishy hug 🎁🎈🎂❤”. Sidharth and Shraddha became really close friends during the shoot of Ek Villain.

Happy happy birthday @S1dharthM have an amazing day!!! Big squishy hug 🎁🎈🎂❤ — Shraddha Kapoor (@ShraddhaKapoor) January 16, 2017

Sidharth Malhotra Celebrates Birthday with Bollywood Friends:

Actor Riteish Deshmukh also shared a picture with Sidharth, calling him his brother, “Villains In Arms -Happy Birthday brother -have a great one – @S1dharthM”. Riteish and Sidharth worked together in the 2014 release Ek Villain alongside Shraddha.

Villains In Arms -Happy Birthday brother -have a great one – @S1dharthM pic.twitter.com/mb4fM3ubUY — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 16, 2017

Akshay Kumar wished the star all the luck in the world for his upcoming release Reload on Twitter and wrote, “Happy birthday @S1dharthM! May you #Reload a solid punch at the movies this year! Love & prayers 😁”

Happy birthday @S1dharthM! May you #Reload a solid punch at the movies this year! Love & prayers 😁 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 16, 2017

Rishi Kapoor also rose to the occasion and tweeted, “@S1dharthM Many Hapoy Returns of the day Sid God Bless! Much love”. (sic)

@S1dharthM Many Hapoy Returns of the day Sid God Bless! Much love — Rishi Kapoor -“Book” (@chintskap) January 16, 2017

Sidharthcelebrated his birthday in style at filmmaker Karan Johar’s residence. The party was attended by a number of his friends from Bollywood including Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Also read: Happy Birthday Sidharth Malhotra: As Sidharth Malhotra turns 32, here are facts about him we bet you didn’t know. See pics, videos

Sidharth and Jacqueline also shared the Koffee With Karan’s couch. He made his debut in Bollywood with Karan Johar’s film Student of The Year, alongside star kids Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan.

Sidharth will be seen sharing space with Jacqueline in Reload, set to hit the screens in August 2017.

