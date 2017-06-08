Happy birthday Shilpa Shetty: A stylish star, a mother and an inspiration, here are all the roles she plays to perfection

Happy birthday Shilpa Shetty: Age just cannot bother Shilpa, as she says she has always taken it in her stride and has aged gracefully. Happy birthday Shilpa Shetty: Age just cannot bother Shilpa, as she says she has always taken it in her stride and has aged gracefully.

It is Shilpa Shetty birthday today. Can you guess her age? Well she is 42-years-old now, but whenever we see this lovely diva, we just cannot make out her age, for sure. She is fit, stylish. She is an inspiration for many who wants to stay healthy and look elegant, all the time. Though she is keeping herself away from films, for a long time now, but be it as a reality show judge or via her various fitness events and programs, we get to see more of her all the time. The actor is very much enjoying her role as a mother of five-year-old son Viaan Raj, and as wife of Raj Kundra. Shilpa and Raj got married in the year 2009.

In a recent interview with the Hindustan Times, Shilpa confessed that she has never been bothered by age. She said, “I have always taken it in my stride and have aged gracefully. You can’t stop the ageing process , but you can choose how you want to age, with healthy choices.”

Shilpa Shetty Kundra also discussed her birthday plans for the year, as she said, “We’re keeping it simple since I’m leaving for my yearly summer break in London soon and I need to finish pending work. Some close friends will come over at home for a home-cooked lunch to ring in my birthday. In the evening, dinner will be with my hubby (Raj Kundra), wherever he takes me.

Shilpa also discussed how her son Viaan is excited about mom’s birthday celebrations. “Now he’s five, so he gets very excited with birthdays.He’ll make me a card and give me more kisses and that will make my day and year,” she said.

Dhadkan, Phir Milenge, Baazigar, Life In A… Metro, Apne, Main Khiladi Tu Anari are few of Shilpa’s best films. Shetty became a global figure after winning the 2007 British reality television series Celebrity Big Brother 5, with 63% of the final vote, following an international racism controversy. She has featured as a celebrity host for the 2008 reality show Bigg Boss 2, and has served as a talent judge for the reality shows Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Nach Baliye. Since February 2009, Shetty is the co-owner of the Indian Premier League cricket team Rajasthan Royals.

We have brought for you a few photos of the beautiful actor, and are sure that a few will give you a high dose of nostalgia for sure!

We wish a very happy and healthy birthday to the actor!

