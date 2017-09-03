Happy Birthday Shakti Kapoor: When the ‘villain’ of Bollywood left everyone laughing out loud with his witty one liners

Happy Birthday Shakti Kapoor. Happy Birthday Shakti Kapoor.

He has a career spanning over four decades, has more than seven hundred films in his repertoire and has a lot many trophies resting on the shelf of his house giving an account of his bumpy journey to stardom. He is Shakti Kapoor and Crime Master Gogo for every die-hard fan of Rajkumar Santoshi’s 1994 super hit release, Andaz Apna Apna. The catch phrase from the movie, “I am crime master gogo, aankhein nikaal ke gotiyaan khelta hoon,” is still the best introduction any anchor could think of while introducing this much sought-after villain of Hindi Film industry.

Ironically, despite being a villain, Shakti Kapoor has brought smiles to many faces with his iconic roles. Be it the Balma of Chalbaaz or Nandu of Raja Babu, the versatile actor has proved that despite being a bad boy, he can make people laugh, which is the toughest job for an actor to do.

Born on September 3, 1958, Shakti Kapoor turns 58 today and on his birthday we enlist some of his many iconic roles which make us remember him more as a gagman of Bollywood instead of a baddie.

1. Crime Master Gogo (Andaz Apna Apna)

Crime Master Gogo aka Shakti Kapoor captured the imagination of viewers more than mere Amar (Aamir Khan) and Prem (Salman Khan). And not to be missed was the costume of ‘Gogo Ji’ which Aamir addressed as ‘Gogo Ji aapka Ghagra’ in the film. More than being scary, the character made people burst out laughing and one cannot forget his catch phrase, “Aankhen Nikalkar Gotiyan Khelta Hoon”. Don’t miss out on his unique moustache and hairstyle as you watch out this scene from the movie.

2. Nandu (Raja Babu)

For all the 90s kids, Shakti Kapoor is ‘Nandu, sabka bandhu’. His role as the comic sidekick to Govinda who spread a lot of laughter himself in the film and without whom the movie would have lost its charm won the Filmfare Award for Best Comedian for this role.

His Charlie Chaplin moustache, the way he walked and the string of his trunk hanging from his waist added fun to his character.

3. Batuknath Lalanparasad Maalpani aka Balma in Chaalbaaz

How could have Sridevi been the hero of the film if Balma aka Shakti Kapoor wouldn’t have troubled her with his nasty ways? His ‘Baj Gayi Seeti’ got imprinted in the minds of every Kapoor fan. His effortless transition from negative to the comic is a thing to look out for in this movie.

Sridevi musically calling out ‘Balma’ and Shakti Kapoor saying, “Main ek nanha sa pyara sa chhota sa bachcha hun” was a delight to watch even then and now.

4. Rangeela (Judwaa)

He stuttered when he called out to his best friend Raja (Salman Khan) in this David Dhawan movie. His “Aaoooo” and his “Nandu Sabka Bandhu’ moments left people rolling on the floor laughing. He was back in his element with that Charlie Chaplin moustache and trunks.

This time it was the kids who became a fan of Rangeela as he rescued Salman Khan from the police station.

5. Babu in Hero No. 1

He played a cameo in the movie starring Govinda but still, as he stammered and cursed Paresh Rawal’s crazy family, people once again were left impressed. He left an impression on the audience even with a short appearance in the movie.

Wishing a very Happy Birthday to Shakti Kapoor!

