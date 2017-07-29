Happy Birthday Sanjay Dutt: From Khalnayak to Munna Bhai, how the actor won million hearts

Happy Birthday Sanjay Dutt: Here is a list of Sanjay Dutt’s best performances. Happy Birthday Sanjay Dutt: Here is a list of Sanjay Dutt’s best performances.

Sanjay Dutt, who began his career way back in 1971 as a child artist in his father Sunil Dutt’s film Reshma Aur Shera, has over the years experimented with different genres and has been showered with love by the audience.

Despite being arrested under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act, Sanjay’s public image did not suffer and he remained the king of million hearts not only for his act on screen but for how he respected his contemporaries and fans from all walks of lives. His humility, which Sanjay says he learnt from his father Sunil Dutt and mother Nargis, has always impressed people who look up to him.

Now, the actor is all set to make a comeback on screen with his next titled Bhoomi, wherein we see him in the character of a father. So, before he impresses audience once again, let’s take a look at Sanjay Dutt’s best performances.

Sadak: Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt’s unique love story was experimental for its time. Sanjay proved his mettle as an actor with this film by Mahesh Bhatt.

Saajan: It’s hard to believe that Sanjay Dutt, known more for his intense roles, was once a romantic hero too. While the film released in 1991, the story and music still has recall value. Also, this is the film which started off rumours about Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit’s affair.

Khalnayak: Madhuri and Sanjay’s relationship rumours aside, this Subhash Ghai film had everything to become a hit. Sanjay Dutt, who made bad look so good in Khalnayak, delivered a performance for the ages. Even now, the actor is remembered for his character Balaram Rakesh Prasad ‘Ballu’.

After Khalnayak, Sanjay played a gangster in Vastav (1999) and Kaante (2002). All three films were blockbusters.

Munna MBBS: Do we need to say anything about this role? Whether Jaadu ki Jhappi or making people laugh as much as possible, this Rajkumar Hirani film filled our hearts with goodness. Sanjay made the role his own so much so that for generations to come, we cannot imagine anyone else taking up Munna Bhai’s place.

It just made us sad when Rajkumar Hirani recently announced that the next Munna Bhai installment will be the last one of the series.

Agneepath: Last but not the least, Kaancha in Hrithik Roshan starrer Agneepath was one of the most memorable villains in recent times. Sanjay Dutt’s turn as Kaancha helped revive the Bollywood villain at a time when the villain was being increasingly replaced by the anti-hero. It was a treat to watch Sanjay as Kaancha, and many in the audience loved Sanjay more than Hrithik.

Well, the actor is overcoming all odds in typical Sanju baba style:

‘Collar ko thoda sa upar chadha ke,

Cigarette ke dhuye ka challa banake,

Sochna hai kya,

Joh hona na hai woh kar,

Chal pade hai fikar yara dhuyein mein uda ke,

Jaane kya hoga rama re, jaane kya hoga maula re.’

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd