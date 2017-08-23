Happy birthday Saira Banu: From her love for Dilip Kumar right from the age of 12 to more, here are some unseen photos of the actor

Happy birthday Saira Banu: As a Bollywood diva, she was 17 years old when she impressed all with her debut film Junglee opposite Shammi Kapoor. Happy birthday Saira Banu: As a Bollywood diva, she was 17 years old when she impressed all with her debut film Junglee opposite Shammi Kapoor.

Saira Banu turns 73 today. She acted in many Bollywood films between 1961 and 1988. As a Bollywood diva, she was 17 years old when she impressed all with her debut film Junglee opposite Shammi Kapoor. She won her first Filmfare Award for Best Actress. Thereafer, Saira Banu gave many Bollywood hits and ruled the 80s. But other than an actor she is now known for her true love for actor husband Dilip Kumar.

‘King of Tragedy’ Dilip Kumar aka Yusuf Khan and Saira Banu’s love saga is no less than a fairy tale. Saira was in love with Dilip Kumar right from the age of 12 and in an interview she said, “I was not just another girl smitten by Dilip Kumar. For me, it was no castle in the air because I had given my dream the strong foundation of faith- faith in myself and faith in God.”

Saira Banu was recently addressed as a “sati Savitri” for her dedication to her husband. On this Saira laughed and said, “If a woman’s husband is India’s ‘Kohinoor’, why won’t his wife be ‘sati Savitri’. All wives love their husbands and it’s no big deal. Whatever I am doing I won’t say that I am taking care of him… It is my love for him and I am ready to do it 100 times more for him.”

Saira got married to her childhood crush Dilip Kumar in 1966, when she was 22 while Dilip Kumar was 44. This raised a lot of questions. Many detractors of the couple felt that this relationship would soon fall apart. They believed that the age gap between the couple would be an hindrance to their relationship. But Saira Banu stood with him through thick and thin over the years. Dilip and Saira Banu have been together for more than 50 years, and the couple has proved their invincible and indomitable love for each other despite going through troubled times.

Yes, we see her by Dilip Kumar’s side, taking care of him even today. She is completely in love with him still and this is what all Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu’s picture together proves as well.

See a few pictures of Saira Banu and also Dilip Kumar with her:

We wish her a very happy birthday!

