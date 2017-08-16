Happy birthday Saif Ali Khan: The Nawab of Bollywood is more than just the boy-next-door

Happy Birthday Saif Ali Khan: Here are 5 films that have redefined Senior Pataudi’s place in Bollywood. Happy Birthday Saif Ali Khan: Here are 5 films that have redefined Senior Pataudi’s place in Bollywood.

The Nawab of Bollywood Saif Ali Khan is turning 46 today. Wishing him a happy birthday, indianexpress.com will like to take you through a journey of how this Pataudi kid, who debuted with Yash Chopra’s Parampara in 1993, vaulted himself to the pantheon of Bollywood’s finest performers. It’s been 24 years since that movie. And let us tell you, Saif’s journey has been really incredible. From Vicky Saigal’s Ole Ole to Ishwar Langda Tyagi in Omkara, Saif has come a long way. He has truly undergone a makeover. Here’s a look at five of his badass roles that have played a part in redefining his filmography.

1. Omkara

Until Vishal Bhardwaj’s dark entertainer Omkara arrived in 2006, Saif Ali Khan was pigeon-holed as an actor only suitable for the boy-next-door roles, having done films like Kal Ho Naa Ho, Dil Chahta Hai and Hum Tum. But Ishwar Langda Tyagi brought out Saif’s acting prowess like never before.

2. Cocktail

The 46-year-old may be playing a romantic-at-heart Gautam in this film but not without an added sense of maturity to it. Not only did Gautam fight a complex battle about who to love, his dialogues were on point and made a lasting impact.

3. Race

This Abbas-Mustan series saw Saif play a badass Ronnie, the ultimate mastermind behind all the plans and made us fall in love with Saif’s acting even more. Looking dapper in his grey avatar, Saif really stole the show in this film.

4. Bullett Raja

Before this Tigmanshu Dhulia release, one couldn’t have imagined Saif play a UP ‘gunda’ ever. But Saif donned this avatar with such finesse and dexterity that it left audiences impressed.

5. Go Goa Gone

This zombie comedy saw Saif play a Russian-cum-Delhi mafioso Borris who is also a zombie slayer. With some kickass dialogues and perfect comic timing, Saif aced this role. Even though the film was a failure at the box office, it was appreciated for being innovative.

Cut to 2017, Saif has films like Chef, Kalakaandi and Bazaar in his kitty. Saif has truly become an actor to watch out for and he can even give the young stars a run for their money.

We wish Saif a very happy birthday and hope that he continues to deliver such power-packed performances in the future as well!

