Happy Birthday Richa Chadha: The Fukrey Returns star gets the love of B-town

Richa Chadha gives quirky replies to each and every wish. Richa Chadha gives quirky replies to each and every wish.

Have you heard the quote – “Be the kind of woman that when your feet hit the floor each morning the devil says “Oh crap, she’s up”. Well, this fits perfectly well for Bollywood actor Richa Chadha, who turned 32 today. The Fukrey Returns actor has always chosen to be different whether it is in expressing her views or the kind of cinema she chooses. Hence, her birthday has to be different too. Richa began the celebrations by gifting herself a Mercedes Benz GLE.

Riding high on the success of her recent film Fukrey Returns, Richa has been receiving warm wishes from Bollywood stars including her co-stars. The actor, who is allegedly dating the Victoria and Abdul star Ali Fazal, received a very adorable wish from him. Ali wrote, “Happy birthday my best and most cherished friend ! You do what you do because there is no other like you. Not here in this little planet. .. the universe is yours, its natural habit..to think it started with fountain pens and lil notes. I got a bunch of anecdotes.” In reply to Ali’s post, Richa wrote, “Thanks my babydoll!!! ❤️” with a very funny gif of herself.

Not just Ali but even Manjot Singh, Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma took to Twitter to wish their Bholi Punjaban, the character Richa owns in the Fukrey franchise. Others who wished her included Ayushmann Khurrana, Farhan Akhtar and Javed Akhtar.

Check Richa Chadha birthday wishes here:

@RichaChadha

Hello jee very Happy Birthday to you… Looking forward to seeing you soon! — Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) December 18, 2017

Wishing our badass Bholi Punjaban aka @RichaChadha a very happy birthday! pic.twitter.com/qxebrRmdyD — Fukrey Returns (@FukreyReturns) December 18, 2017

Here’s wishing the not so BHOLI in real life @RichaChadha a very Happy Birthday. Keep shining & delivering the amazing performances on screen. For you, even sky is not the limit! Shine on! 🙌😁 — amit !! (@TheAmitSadh) December 18, 2017

Thank you. God’s been kind this year. May we all have an awesome year ahead. ❤️🎈🤗 http://t.co/oGFWBORuvh — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) December 18, 2017

Happy birthday my best and most cherished friend ! You do what you do because there is no other like you. Not here in this little planet. .. the universe is yours , its natural habit..to think it started with fountain pens and lil notes. I got a bunch of anecdotes. 😘🥂🎂💝 pic.twitter.com/LfEqCfXBRB — Ali Fazal M (@alifazal9) December 18, 2017

Tu mera tu mera tu mera Bhai NAHI hai 😈🎈❤️ http://t.co/D4mLggih7s — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) December 18, 2017

Thank you Surdie. Nice to finally speak to you. Save my number now… love,

Nagma — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) December 18, 2017

Happy Birthday Riches! Have a stupendous year! “Fly” High! Big Hug 🤗 🤗 @RichaChadha — Pulkit Samrat (@PulkitSamrat) December 18, 2017

Wish you the happiest Birthday pyaari Riches @RichaChadha Bhagwan aapko humesha khush rakhe!! Stay blessed, happy and healthy!! Cheers!! pic.twitter.com/HaoxkjCVPT — Manjot (@OyeManjot) December 18, 2017

Babaji di meher my cuddles! http://t.co/6OS8B68QSD — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) December 18, 2017

Happy bday Bholi @RichaChadha. Congrats for #Fukrey. Still have to catch the film. ✌️😊❤️ — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) December 18, 2017

Thanks my dearest sweetest self-made self-paid megastar. Love you and you inspire me. See you soon. Texting deets for 🎂💃🏼🎊🎉 http://t.co/Gsif0IgsKw — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) December 18, 2017

Thank you sir. Your faith keeps me going. Blessed to have your support. — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) December 18, 2017

Post the successful Fukrey Return, Richa will next be seen in 3 Storeys. The film stars Sharman Joshi and Renuka Shahane apart from her Fukrey co-star Pulkit Samrat. It has been produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani and will release on February 16, 2018.

