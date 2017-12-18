Election Results

Happy Birthday Richa Chadha: The Fukrey Returns star gets the love of B-town

Happy Birthday Richa Chadha: The 32-year-old actor, who is riding high on the success of her film Fukrey Returns, celebrated her birthday today.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 18, 2017 4:38 pm
richa chadha celebrates her birthday Richa Chadha gives quirky replies to each and every wish.
Top News

Have you heard the quote – “Be the kind of woman that when your feet hit the floor each morning the devil says “Oh crap, she’s up”. Well, this fits perfectly well for Bollywood actor Richa Chadha, who turned 32 today. The Fukrey Returns actor has always chosen to be different whether it is in expressing her views or the kind of cinema she chooses. Hence, her birthday has to be different too. Richa began the celebrations by gifting herself a Mercedes Benz GLE.

Riding high on the success of her recent film Fukrey Returns, Richa has been receiving warm wishes from Bollywood stars including her co-stars. The actor, who is allegedly dating the Victoria and Abdul star Ali Fazal, received a very adorable wish from him. Ali wrote, “Happy birthday my best and most cherished friend ! You do what you do because there is no other like you. Not here in this little planet. .. the universe is yours, its natural habit..to think it started with fountain pens and lil notes. I got a bunch of anecdotes.” In reply to Ali’s post, Richa wrote, “Thanks my babydoll!!! ❤️” with a very funny gif of herself.

Not just Ali but even Manjot Singh, Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma took to Twitter to wish their Bholi Punjaban, the character Richa owns in the Fukrey franchise. Others who wished her included Ayushmann Khurrana, Farhan Akhtar and Javed Akhtar.

Check Richa Chadha birthday wishes here:

Post the successful Fukrey Return, Richa will next be seen in 3 Storeys. The film stars Sharman Joshi and Renuka Shahane apart from her Fukrey co-star Pulkit Samrat. It has been produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani and will release on February 16, 2018.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Dec 19: Latest News