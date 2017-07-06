Happy Birthday Ranveer Singh: Five reasons why his presence can brighten up things both on and off the camera

Happy Birthday Ranveer Singh: Here’s how Ranveer Singh is the man of the moment. Happy Birthday Ranveer Singh: Here’s how Ranveer Singh is the man of the moment.

Ranveer Singh has time and again proved his mettle. From being the adorable Bittoo of Band Baaja Baaraat to the royal and fearless Peshwa Bajirao from Bajirao Mastani, he has made a strong place for himself in Bollywood. This makes the wait for his next film, Padmavati, even more difficult. Not only has he spellbound his audiences with some stellar performances, but his quirky looks and outspoken personality have also come through as nothing less than exceptionally cool. His graph in Bollywood has been upward forever and so much so that except Kill Dill and Befikre, all his movies have done superbly at the box office and have been equally appreciated by critics.

There’s not one thing which is not perfect about this heartthrob and even though he does not have a Bollywood family to lean back on, everything about him speaks superstar. Yes, he has made a name entirely by himself. Well then, how does he do it? On his 32nd birthday, we give an ode to Ranveer Singh’s journey on becoming one of the most sought after names in Bollywood. Here are five things that make him one of Bollywood’s best actors:

1. His versatile acting: Ranveer Singh debuted with Band Baaja Baaraat opposite Anushka Sharma in a Maneesh Sharma directorial and the actor has been on a roll ever since. He has worked with ace directors like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Zoya Akhtar and even Ali Abbas Zafar, also sharing screen space with some of Bollywood’s most beautiful leading ladies including Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Sonakshi Sinha. He has always given full justice to his characters, even though they have been poles apart, be it Bittoo in Band Baaja Baarat or Kabir in Dil Dhadkne Do, or Varun in Lootera.

2. His quirky looks: Ranveer’s unique dressing sense has been the talk of the tinsel town ever since he came to the limelight. He has never shied away from trying any look, even if it is as weird as it could get. He has flaunted the most sharply cut suit to the most hip hop clothes in the market and has somehow managed to look dapper in everything. The actor has sported a clean shaven look to a full-grown beard and has oozed confidence in all his get-ups.

3. His outspoken personality: Another thing that has made Ranveer the man of the moment is his outspokenness along with his infallible comic timing in almost all his interactions. He manages to lighten up the atmosphere and sweep you off your feet with his unabashed coolness. Can you believe that Ranveer actually went on record and said, “I would be mortified if Deepika called me Ranbir”? While most of the Bollywood celebrities refuse to comment on anything related to their personal life, Ranveer has a very different way to go. He gets all candid and that’s what we like the most about him.

4. His infectious energy: If there is one B-town actor whose antics will make you a smile instantly, it is Ranveer Singh. There is not one dull moment when he is around, be it his acting or his incredibly high-octane dance moves, Ranveer’s positive energy is beyond infectious. Recounting an episode, Ranveer told indianexpress.com, “My teachers used to tell my parents that your son has a lot of energy and sometimes he doesn’t know how to channel it.”

5. His amazing dancing: There’s no denying the fact that when Ranveer hits the dance floor, he makes sure that his fans have the time of their life. Almost everybody has grooved to the tunes of “Gallan Goodiyan”, “Ainvayi Aivayi”, “Tattad Tattad” and many more of his hit dance numbers. His style of dancing is totally ‘Befikre’ and that is what makes us dance our hearts out to all his beats.

Aditya Chopra had once said that Ranveer Singh is the next Shah Rukh Khan of the industry, “With the same energy, same brilliance and same intellect.” What more can we say? We totally agree with Aditya and will even go on to say that Ranveer has actually found a place of his own in the industry and he is here to stay. Here’s wishing Ranveer Singh, a very happy birthday!

