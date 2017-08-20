Happy birthday Randeep Hooda: His early life to his debut film, here are some unseen photos of the actor

Happy birthday Randeep Hooda: We have seen the actor being able to transform into his characters really well. Happy birthday Randeep Hooda: We have seen the actor being able to transform into his characters really well.

Birthday boy Randeep Hooda, who made his Bollywood debut with Mira Nair’s Monsoon Wedding in 2001, has quite a variety of roles to his credit. Be it his role of a kidnapper in Highway, or the transformation he went through for his role in Sarbjit, we have seen Randeep being able to transform into his characters really well.

Randeep Singh Hooda was born on August 20 in the year 1976 in Rohtak, Haryana, to Dr. Ranbir Hooda and Asha Hooda. Randeep’s childhood was troubled as his parents left him with his grandmother, as they went to work in the Middle East. Earlier, the actor had shared in an interview that he felt betrayed by his parents.

As a student, Randeep used to cause a lot of trouble at his boarding school in Sonepat. So much so that he came to be known as ‘Randeep Don Hooda!’ He also began acting in school productions. He later pursued a postgraduate degree in human resource management in Melbourne, Australia, and on his return to India, Randeep began modelling and acting in stage productions.

But his stay in Australia was not smooth as has had his share of odd jobs in this period. He worked as a waiter, car wash attendant and taxi driver. In 2000, Hooda returned to India and worked in the marketing department of an airline. He subsequently started modelling and working in amateur theatre in Delhi. And it was then, while rehearsing for the play To Teach His Own, director Mira Nair approached Hooda to audition for a role in her upcoming film.

Over the years, we have seen his acting skills, his body transformations and also his love for sports. Here are some unseen images of the actor, which all Randeep Hooda fans will love to see:

We wish the actor all success, and we would love to see more of him in coming time.

