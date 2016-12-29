Happy Birthday Rajesh Khanna, Twinkle Khanna: This father-daughter duo shares more than just birthdays, see photos

Happy Birthday Rajesh Khanna, Twinkle Khanna: It is Bollywood’s original superstar Rajesh Khanna’s birthday today. The day also marks his daughter Twinkle Khanna’s birthday. Happy Birthday Rajesh Khanna, Twinkle Khanna: It is Bollywood’s original superstar Rajesh Khanna’s birthday today. The day also marks his daughter Twinkle Khanna’s birthday.

It is Bollywood’s original superstar Rajesh Khanna’s birthday today. Rajesh Khanna aka Kaka, who was born on December 29, 1942, would have been 74 today. The day also marks Rajesh Khanna’s daughter Twinkle Khanna’s birthday. The superstar, who gave 15 consecutive hits from 1969-71, shares his birthday with his elder daughter Twinkle Khanna also famous as Mrs Funnybones.

Twinkle, who celebrates her 42nd birthday today, shared a throwback picture with her dad and a very special message, “I see you, in my reflection off the back of a gleaming spoon, in a gesture my sister makes, in the arch of my son’s eyebrows-I still see you.” Married to actor Akshay Kumar, Twinkle — a reluctant actor — has found fame as an author.

Twinkle had come out in defense of her father earlier this year when Naseeruddin Shah slammed him as a mediocre actor. Certainly not pleased with Shah’s not-so-flattering opinion about her late father who was also the country’s first celluloid superstar, Twinkle took to Twitter to express her disapproval. “Sir if you can’t respect the living, respect the dead. Mediocrity is attacking a man who can’t respond,” tweeted Twinkle.

Rajesh Khanna married the then-budding actress Dimple Kapadia in March 1973, months before her superhit film Bobby released. Legendary actor Raj Kapoor, who had launched Dimple Kapadia in Bobby, assisted in the ceremonies.

I see you,in my reflection off the back of a gleaming spoon,in a gesture my sister makes, in the arch of my son’s eyebrows-I still see you pic.twitter.com/YuaS8XoivJ — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) December 28, 2016

Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia had two daughters – Twinkle Khanna and Rinke Khanna. Rajesh Khanna used to call Twinkle as Tina Baba and his younger daughter Rinki as Rinka Baba. Twinkle Khanna had once said: “He (Rajesh Khanna) is in my heart and he will always live there.”

Rajesh Khanna entered politics in the 80s. He was a Congress MP from New Delhi. Twinkle Khanna also accompanied her father Rajesh Khanna for election campaigns. Dimple Kapadia and Rinke too accompanied them.

Meanwhile, birthday day girl Twinkle Khanna, who has two children – Aarav and Nitara — is on a vacation with husband Akshay Kumar and her besties. She shared pictures from the same, with a caption that reads, “Winter in Paradise – 34 holidays with the bestie and I don’t know if we are a match made in heaven but definitely a match made in Zara :)”

Winter in Paradise – 34 holidays with the bestie and I don’t know if we are a match made in heaven but definitely a match made in Zara :) pic.twitter.com/NDrClit6fS — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) December 27, 2016

We wish a very happy birthday to Rajesh Khanna and Twinkle Khanna!!!

