Happy birthday Radhika Apte: Five things we bet you didn’t know about the Padman actor

The name of Radhika Apte reminds us of deep, dark and some classy performances. She has been around for over a decade with her choice of roles and the controversies making headlines. Whenever her personal life came to the fore and murmurs began over some leaked video, she took on her haters with powerful acting. She has delivered classy acts in films like Shor In The City, Badlapur, Hunterr, Phobia, Manjhi, Kabali and Parched. Her short films including Ahalya and Kriti left many wondering where she was all this while. Her upcoming projects are Padman, Shoot The Piano Player, among others.

Radhika might not be as active on social media as her contemporaries, but it only proves that she doesn’t believe in using internet for her PR and revealing much about her personal life. So as much as her fans wish to know more about her, she keeps it to herself. As the sultry actor turns 32 today, here are some lesser known facts about the Padman actor. Read on.

Radhika’s Bollywood debut was not Shor In The City

Radhika Apte in a still from Vaah Life Ho To Aisi with Amrita Rao. Radhika Apte in a still from Vaah Life Ho To Aisi with Amrita Rao.

As against what many believe, Radhika made her acting debut while playing Shahid Kapoor’s sister in 2005 film Vaah! Life Ho To Aisi, which also starred Amrita Rao. She played Shahid’s sister. She went on to do some Marathi, Bengali and Hindi films before bagging her big project – Shor In the City. She was also rumoured to be dating Tusshar Kapoor for a while during the film’s shoot. Though she quashed all reports later. During the promotions of Manjhi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui had claimed that he had a crush on Radhika!

Radhika has acted in several regional films

Radhika Apte with Radhika Apte with Rajinikanth in a still from blockbuster film Kabali.

Being a Marathi, it was expected from her to do Marathi films. But she has even tried her hands at other languages including Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and English.

Radhika is a trained classical dancer

Radhika Apte is a trained Kathak dancer. Radhika Apte is a trained Kathak dancer.

We might still be waiting to see Radhika put on her dancing shoes on screen, but whenever she does, we are sure she will leave us asking for more. Radhika is a trained Kathak dancer, and also learned contemporary dance at London’s Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance for a year. She got enrolled there after her first four films, when she decided to take a sabbatical.

Radhika met her husband during her London days

Radhika Apte and Benedict Taylor got married in 2012. Radhika Apte and Benedict Taylor got married in 2012.

During her stint at dance classes in London, she also met British musician Benedict Taylor. This was in 2011. The two were in a live-in relationship for some time, and had a registered marriage the next year. For the uninitiated, Benedict has composed music for The Bright Day, Kiran Rao’s Ship of Theseus, Anurag Kashyap’s That Girl In Yellow Boots and Udta Punjab, among others. Dig into her Instagram page and you might just find some cute clicks of this couple.

My little beauty @radhika_apte is tearing it up in ace new psychological thriller #Phobia out today from @ErosNow pic.twitter.com/3zGoklzQrx — benedict taylor (@benedmusic) May 27, 2016

Radhika, who comes from an affluent family, is highly educated

Radhika Apte with her father Dr Charudutt Apte. Radhika Apte with her father Dr Charudutt Apte.

Her father is Dr Charudutt Apte is one of Pune’s leading neurosurgeons and the chairman of the Sahyadri Hospital. Radhika herself is an Economics and Mathematics graduate from Fergusson College in Pune.

Despite having hogged the limelight by controversies, leaked videos and rumours, Radhika knows how to keep everything at bay. Here’s wishing her a very happy birthday!

