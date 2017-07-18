Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra: Here is why she is the true Miss World who took the globe by storm

Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra: As the actress turns 35, here’s a look back at all her brave decisions. Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra: As the actress turns 35, here’s a look back at all her brave decisions.

Priyanka Chopra or PeeCee as we fondly call her has come a long way in the world of cinema. Neither is her dad a king, nor is her mother a queen but she turned out to be a self-made princess, whose name oozes success, glamour and star power. While many Indian actors have worked in Hollywood and faded away, Priyanka’s presence on the global entertainment scene is unmissable

Priyanka has been at the receiving end of bullying, rejection and nepotism from many members of the Bollywood fraternity but that did not deter her spirit and confidence. When ugly fights between actresses took place, she stood up for herself with dignity. Through small instances like these Priyanka has proved that she is a woman of substance, worthy of all the awards and praises she receives internationally.

At the age of 18, Priyanka’s life took a turn when she won the Miss World Pageant in 2000. Since then, the actress has never looked back. She made her debut in The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, which also starred Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta. Although she was new in Bollywood, she took the risk of playing a villain in Aitraaz. One look at her Bollywood journey and you’ll know that Priyanka Chopra has always tread a path different from her Bollywood contemporaries. It was just her second year in Bollywood and seventh film overall when she chose to act as the cunning Sonia Roy. Usually at such a phase, actresses tend to get typecast but PeeCee did not live in that fear.

Four years later, Priyanka grabbed the limelight and the national award for her role in Fashion. Later with films like Barfi, Kaminey, 7 Khoon Maaf, Barfi, Mary Kom and Bajirao Mastani, she pretty much established the fact that she is here to stay.

In 2016, Quantico happened, and since then PeeCee has been constantly on the audience’s radar. For the first time, Americans got to see how smoothly Priyanka can carry off any role. Even in her latest Hollywood release Baywatch which was critically panned, Priyanka’s screen presence was lauded.

Brand PeeCee is now more than just the greasepaint. She is a producer, singer and songwriter. Yes. Priyanka has recorded songs with Will.I.Am and Pitbull. She was part of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People and has won the People’s Choice Award twice. She also managed to turn heads at prestigious award shows like Emmy, Golden Globes and Oscars. We can now officially say Priyanka has taken over the world.

