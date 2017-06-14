Happy Birthday Pritam: 10 albums which prove he changed Bollywood’s music scene

Happy Birthday Pritam: The singer-composer turns 45 today. Happy Birthday Pritam: The singer-composer turns 45 today.

From “In Dino” to “Selfie Le Le Re”, Pritam has set some serious goals for the next generation of musicians as the artist has not only created music but memories for his fans. Every song from his collection is a piece of artwork that you can’t help but get hooked to, download and play on loop. Over the years, we have seen Pritam churn out the best and surpass his own records and hits. He has seen lows, bore the claims of copying international tracks but none of it could hamper his popularity. No one can deny the fact that without Pritam’s music, no special occasion – Holi, Diwali, Valentine’s Day or a birthday, is complete. His music is a party starter and a solace when you are heartbroken. Words cannot compensate to what he has given to the industry. So, here’s a tribute to him with ten of his best works so far.

Gangster: “Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai” or “Ya Ali”, this film has some heart touching numbers which blend into the storytelling beautifully. Pritam received his much deserved recognition with this album and the industry knew instantly that he was here to stay.

Life In A Metro: Songs like “Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si” or “In Dino” from this album were an anthem for all those who were falling in love or beginning their life in a new way, bidding “Alvida” to the bad memories. Life In A Metro is a bliss and made way for some meaningful music in Bollywood.

Jannat: Emraan Hashmi might be famous for his on-screen kisses but we have to admit, that songs from his films are just amazing. Jannat is considered one of his best films with regard to music which had the instant quality to make hearts happy. Our personal favorite is “Zara Si Dil Main De Jagah Tu”.

Jab We Met: Do we even need to say anything about it? It had the iconic jodi of Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan and gave Mika Singh an instant hit. This film’s soundtrack is still among everyone’s favorite. Be it “Yeh Ishq Haaye” or “Mauja Hi Mauja”, no wedding is complete without these numbers.

Cocktail: This album brought in a change to Pritam’s style of compositions and what the industry expected from him. Moving out of the soulful genre, Pritam got into some smashing fast-paced numbers depicting the change in society and the kind of music that was becoming likable. In the same year, a lot of his albums followed the similar course.

Barfi: After a long time, Pritam was back to his genre of creating songs that made souls happy. “Phir Le Aaya Dil” to “Itni Si Hansi”, we just love the simplicity Barfi’s songs have.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: Coming of age stories is still a thing in the industry but Pritam played it really well with this film. The festival of Holi got “Balam Pichkari”, which was a folk fusion, and soon became as iconic as “Rang Barse”. “Kabira” was another track which still remains our favourite.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan: This Salman Khan film was about humanity beyond religion and its music was equally poetic, with reference to love at a different tangent. Bajrangi Bhaijaan has songs for all, for every situation, which makes it more relatable.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil: Needless to say that the title track of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil or “Channa Mereya” are one of the best works of Pritam. His music sensibilities amazed everyone and it came as no surprise when this album swept all awards.

Dangal: If Pritam’s music connects with the audience, it is half the battle won for the filmmakers. Understanding the concept and background of Dangal, its music never failed to keep its theme alive in our minds. Dangal’s music is one of its highest USP.

Pritam’s music is for all ages, moods, and is a trendsetter. Let us know your favorite album by Pritam in the comments section below.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd