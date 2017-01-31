Latest News

Happy Birthday Preity Zinta: Not a day goes by when we do not miss her in films

Preity Zinta is an actor who believes in taking a stand and speaking her mind always. With no godfather, she climbed the ladder of success in Bollywood.

Written by Samarpita Das | New Delhi | Published:January 31, 2017 9:45 am
Preity zinta, preity zinta birthday,birthday preity zinta, preity zinta bollywood, preity zinta bollywood career, preity zinta kal ho na ho, preity zinta movies, preity zinta interviews, preity zinta kya kehna, preity zinta bubbly actor, preity zinta actor, preity zinta husband, preity zinta yuvraj singh, preity zinta cricket, preity zinta shah rukh khan movies, preity zinta family background, preity zinta salaam namaste, preity zinta saif ali khani, bollywood birthdaysm bollywood news, bollywood updates, entertainment news, indian express, indian express news Happy Birthday Preity Zinta: While growing up in the '90 and in the early 2000s, it was almost impossible to not fall in love with Preity Zinta.

During her career span in Bollywood, Preity Zinta has given us characters of all shades. She has given us powerful female characters like Zara (Veer Zara), Amber (Salaam Namaste) and Naina ( Kal Ho Na Ho) among others and this empowered streak carried off to her off-screen self too. The actor who believes in taking a stand and speaking her mind was always one of a kind in Bollywood.

While growing up in the ’90 and in the early 2000s, it was almost impossible to not fall in love with Preity Zinta. With no godfather, she climbed the ladder of success in Bollywood. In her off-screen life too, we have seen Preity Zinta fighting her own battles fearlessly and here’s why we will always love her.

Comedians Kanan Gill and Biswa Kalyan may joke about Kya Kehna in their Pretentious Film Reviews but let’s accept it, back in those days, it took a lot of courage to do a film dealing with teenage pregnancy and speak for the woman who suffers the consequences of existing in a judgemental society. While on-screen with saw her bubbly self in the various interviews, we saw her brainy side too.

In Veer Zaara, we saw her as an independent Pakistani girl who doesn’t think twice before coming to India to fulfil her granny’s last wish. The perfect mix of bubbly charm and strong performance, it was one of the best films of her career.

preity zinta

In Salaam Namaste, we again saw her as a going-to-be single mother but in Australia. Her presence gave so much gravitas to a film which could have been your regular rom-com.

preity zinta

Preity, who comes from an army family, was never scared to voice her opinion or stick to her stand. She was the only star witness in prosecution’s case against financier Bharat Shah and director Nazim Rizvi who didn’t turn hostile. She also took ex-boyfriend to court after he allegedly molested her during an IPL match. On the JNU row also, she was forthright in her views.

Let’s not even begin with the various link ups she had to face whenever she was seen with one of the team members of King XI Punjab. But she only made her haters see that she couldn’t care less.

Yes Preity Zinta is ‘Goodenough’ for Bollywood and we really, really miss her. Do make a film soon Preity.

