Happy Birthday Preity Zinta: Not a day goes by when we do not miss her in films

During her career span in Bollywood, Preity Zinta has given us characters of all shades. She has given us powerful female characters like Zara (Veer Zara), Amber (Salaam Namaste) and Naina ( Kal Ho Na Ho) among others and this empowered streak carried off to her off-screen self too. The actor who believes in taking a stand and speaking her mind was always one of a kind in Bollywood.

While growing up in the ’90 and in the early 2000s, it was almost impossible to not fall in love with Preity Zinta. With no godfather, she climbed the ladder of success in Bollywood. In her off-screen life too, we have seen Preity Zinta fighting her own battles fearlessly and here’s why we will always love her.

Comedians Kanan Gill and Biswa Kalyan may joke about Kya Kehna in their Pretentious Film Reviews but let’s accept it, back in those days, it took a lot of courage to do a film dealing with teenage pregnancy and speak for the woman who suffers the consequences of existing in a judgemental society. While on-screen with saw her bubbly self in the various interviews, we saw her brainy side too.

In Veer Zaara, we saw her as an independent Pakistani girl who doesn’t think twice before coming to India to fulfil her granny’s last wish. The perfect mix of bubbly charm and strong performance, it was one of the best films of her career.

In Salaam Namaste, we again saw her as a going-to-be single mother but in Australia. Her presence gave so much gravitas to a film which could have been your regular rom-com.

Preity, who comes from an army family, was never scared to voice her opinion or stick to her stand. She was the only star witness in prosecution’s case against financier Bharat Shah and director Nazim Rizvi who didn’t turn hostile. She also took ex-boyfriend to court after he allegedly molested her during an IPL match. On the JNU row also, she was forthright in her views.

I have been watching the news and it’s been heart breaking to see the debate about our national flag 🇮🇳 being hoisted in the JNU campus ! — Preity zinta (@realpreityzinta) February 23, 2016

Instead of going forward we are going backward. All in the name of politics. We need 2 re think our priorities. India should ALWAYS COME 1st — Preity zinta (@realpreityzinta) February 23, 2016

So after a long time a serious #pzchat is needed ! Chat topic is. #🇮🇳flag and the significance of it to us, the citizens of India 👍 — Preity zinta (@realpreityzinta) February 23, 2016

The #national🇮🇳 is a symbol of their sacrifice, pride & love. People forget – Freedom is NOT FREE ! SOMEONE PAYS A PRICE for it. They do 🇮🇳 — Preity zinta (@realpreityzinta) February 23, 2016

ANTI – NATIONALISM ! Try this in another country and we shall talk. http://t.co/3LHn8FoPeI — Preity zinta (@realpreityzinta) February 23, 2016

Let’s not even begin with the various link ups she had to face whenever she was seen with one of the team members of King XI Punjab. But she only made her haters see that she couldn’t care less.

Yes Preity Zinta is ‘Goodenough’ for Bollywood and we really, really miss her. Do make a film soon Preity.

