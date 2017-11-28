Remembering the best moments of Prateik Babbar as the annoying but sweet brother from Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na

Prateik Babbar turns 31. Prateik Babbar turns 31.

Prateik Babbar marked his Bollywood debut with Imran Khan starrer Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. Although the birthday boy had comparatively lesser screen space, he managed to stay etched in our memory, unlike Imran Khan. Jai, was a perfectly raised gentleman whom you can only find in the novels of Jane Austen; on the other hand we saw Amit. Imperfect. Moody. Sarcastic. Jealous. Aloof. Most importantly, honest. He doesn’t think thrice before blatantly insulting Jai for being a gentleman and pouring water over him. Although he was jealous of Jai, Amit encouraged his sister Aditi to get into a relationship with him instead of Sushant. He was one of the characters who could see through your flaws.

As the actor turns 31 today, we have listed a set of reasons why we ended up loving aloof artist Amit more than the gentleman Jai.

Taunting Aditi in front of Jay

In one of the scenes when Jay arrives for an interview to Aditi’s house, Amit starts fighting with his sister early in the morning. His quirky mannerism and the way he would taunt his sister was the exact reflection of our brothers when they became the most annoying person in the room. Sometimes it would be when they wouldn’t share the remote, and other times when they would simply start telling embarrassing stories in front of your boy friend. His expressions were simply so relatable and real. You knew you secretly wanted to hit him at that moment and Aditi just fulfilled your wish in the next second.

Rat chase

The fact that Amit was never really a fan of anyone, especially not Jai had been evident from the beginning of the film. When others would yell at him, Jai would calmly tolerate him and accept him as he is. Maybe that’s why he didn’t hate Jai as much as he would made it look like it. Why else would he allow him to search for his friend, a white mouse when he would get lost and run away. Would you ever trust your pet with a random person?

His love for Aditi

If Amit ever taunted Aditi, it wasn’t because he hated her, It was because he missed her. She was the one friend who had been with him through thick and thin, naturally when the bubbly best friend cum sister, started giving more attention to Jai, and defend him when needed, it was sadness that made Amit tease his sister. But nevertheless he readily gave up his hate for Jai for the happiness of his sister.

Happy birthday Prateik!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd