Happy birthday Neha Dhupia: 10 times the actor proved she was the coolest person ever

Over the years we have seen actors who are poised, prim and proper with a frozen smile permanently pasted on their faces. Then we met Neha Dhupia, who never shied away from speaking her mind and turned a deaf ear to negativity. Neha Dhupia rose to fame with her supporting roles in films, but eventually she managed to make a mark in Bollywood. In an industry where nepotism plays a big role in making you a star, Neha Dhupia managed to find her own place without depending on controversies.

The beauty queen made her debut as an actor in a stage play and had first appeared in a music video of Euphoria. Her big win at Femina Miss India in 2002 kick-started her showbiz career. She started her film career by featuring in a Malayalam film Minnaram, but soon ventured into the Hindi film industry without a god father. In Bollywood, she featured in popular films like Julie, Chup Chup Ke, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Singh Is Kinng, Action Replay, Phas Gaya Re Obama, De Dana Dan to name a few.

In 2016, she started hosting her own podcast #NoFilterNeha, where she interviewed various Bollywood stars. That’s the time we saw the fun and sassy side of Neha. There really is no stopping Neha Dhupia.

Take a look at some of her best Instagram posts.

When she had no qualms in expressing her excitement.

Neha is always at her goofy-est best.

Like seriously, ALWAYS!

She can literally start dancing on the middle of the road, because there aren’t any rules against that, are there?

She should seriously start giving us a crash course on ‘How to not care about what people think”

Her swag move with Ranveer Singh was too awesome to handle.

Isn’t she adorable?

She doesn’t mind indulging in silly games.

And knows how to fight to gain her place.

When you think things have gone out of control make sure you adopt the Neha style.

Happy birthday, Neha!

