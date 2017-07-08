Happy Birthday Neetu Singh: From Rafoo Chakkar to Kabhi Kabhie, 5 films where the actor charmed us

Happy Birthday Neetu Singh: Neetu and Rishi Kapoor worked in as many as 11 films. Happy Birthday Neetu Singh: Neetu and Rishi Kapoor worked in as many as 11 films.

Neetu Singh was working in Bollywood at a time when there was a dearth of meaty roles for women. Yet, Neetu wormed her way through to the top league of the film industry in a short span of time. As an actor, Neetu brought a certain charm to her characters which were light-hearted. Her pairing with Rishi Kapoor was liked by many and so the two who are married now, worked in as many as 11 films then, giving way to some of the biggest blockbusters of Bollywood. As Neetu is celebrating her 59th birthday today, here’s a look at five films where the actor charmed the audience with her acting talent:

1. Rafoo Chakkar:

Neetu Singh was cast opposite Rishi Kapoor. The actor played a young college girl who eventually falls in love with Rishi’s character. Rafoo Chakkar saw Rishi Kapoor disguising as a woman as he is trying to flee from villains after witnessing a murder. Both Neetu and Rishi were at the top of their games here and the audience got to see a fun comedy film.

2. Kabhi Kabhie

Yash Raj’s complicated romance drama Kabhi Kabhie gave Neetu a good opportunity to display her acting chops. And Neetu didn’t disappoint us. The film had some of the biggest names from the industry including Amitabh Bachchan, Sashi Kapoor and Rakhi. Yet, Neetu tried to hold her own. Her romance with Rishi Kapoor was certainly the highlight of the film.

3. Deewar

Deewar was not Neetu’s film. It was essentially about two brothers who were forced to take two different paths in life due to their circumstances. Yet, Neetu shined in her performance. In a scene, where her character is holding a conversation with Sashi Kapoor ( Neetu’s uncle-in-law in real life), the actor displays a sincerity in her act.

4. Yaarana

Neetu Singh plays Amitabh Bachchan’s romantic interest in the film. The film saw Neetu grooming Amitabh Bachchan’s character as he moves ahead to claim money and fame in the singing world. Neetu played a modern woman who holds her won in spite of the presence of actors like Amitabh and Amzad Khan.

5. Khel Khel Mein

Khel Khel Mein saw Neetu and Rishi romancing as two college kids who eventually get involved with a criminal. Neetu, once again, charmed audience with her acting skills. Her comic timing was appreciated in the film. All the songs from the film including Ek Main Ek Tu became instant chartbusters and still remain popular today.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd